HGTV Star Mika Kleinschmidt's Daughter Jade Is Already Following In Her Mom's Footsteps
Mika Kleinschmidt, star of "100 Day Dream Home," may have created a legacy in home improvement, as the realtor's daughter is already showing her parents she has a knack for the family business. Kleinschmidt and her husband, Brian Kleinschmidt, have been the heart of the hit HGTV series "100 Day Dream Home" since 2020 when the show first aired. Jade, the couple's 15-year-old daughter, has been featured multiple times on the show to exhibit her eye for design.
Fans have been able to enjoy Jade's presence even more so off screen. Just one scroll through both Kleinschmidt and her husband's Instagram pages shows how much they love their daughter. As a stepfather to Jade, Brian frequently posts about his adoration for his stepdaughter. In an Instagram post for Jade's birthday, Brian said: "Any present I could give her would never be better than the gift that she has been in my life." Mika also doesn't hold back when praising her daughter on Instagram. "Making memories with Jade is my favorite thing to do," she wrote (via Instagram).
Kleinschmidt welcomed her daughter into the world in 2009 with her then partner, and Brian became a major presence in the teen's life when he and Kleinschmidt rekindled their high school relationship in 2011. Now, there is no denying the Tampa developer's love for Jade. "I am honored to be your 'Bonus Dad,'" he penned in an Instagram post. "I love you more than anything Jade."
Mika Kleinschmidt's daughter Jade is becoming an interior design prodigy
Taking after her HGTV star mother, Jade's passion for interior design has been reflected in her small participation in "100 Day Dream Home." She has helped her parents curate some fabulous rooms for their clients, including an April 2022 episode where she renovated a Disney-inspired room for a fairytale-loving family. Brian even joked that Jade is their "design assistant" in a March 2021 episode, while renovating their own family's dream home.
"Jade is a mini-Mika and has a great natural eye for design," the home improvement couple revealed about their daughter (via Closer). "She has grown up being around production and construction." Many of Jade's Instagram features include her on set with her parents. Her stepdad shared a photo on Instagram of Jade and her cousin's smiling faces through the monitor on set, jokingly captioning the post "@mikamakesmoves and I are being replaced by our daughter Jade and niece Grace."
The doting parents say that while she loves to be on camera, she takes a large interest in what is going on behind the scenes. "Who knows, maybe one day she'll be a director and be our boss!" they said. Kleinschmidt and her husband added that they are "so proud of the young lady Jade has blossomed into. She's smart, caring and creative. Even though we don't know exactly what her future holds, we know it will be bright!"