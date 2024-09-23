HGTV Star Mika Kleinschmidt's Daughter Jade Is Already Following In Her Mom's Footsteps

Mika Kleinschmidt, star of "100 Day Dream Home," may have created a legacy in home improvement, as the realtor's daughter is already showing her parents she has a knack for the family business. Kleinschmidt and her husband, Brian Kleinschmidt, have been the heart of the hit HGTV series "100 Day Dream Home" since 2020 when the show first aired. Jade, the couple's 15-year-old daughter, has been featured multiple times on the show to exhibit her eye for design.

Fans have been able to enjoy Jade's presence even more so off screen. Just one scroll through both Kleinschmidt and her husband's Instagram pages shows how much they love their daughter. As a stepfather to Jade, Brian frequently posts about his adoration for his stepdaughter. In an Instagram post for Jade's birthday, Brian said: "Any present I could give her would never be better than the gift that she has been in my life." Mika also doesn't hold back when praising her daughter on Instagram. "Making memories with Jade is my favorite thing to do," she wrote (via Instagram).

Kleinschmidt welcomed her daughter into the world in 2009 with her then partner, and Brian became a major presence in the teen's life when he and Kleinschmidt rekindled their high school relationship in 2011. Now, there is no denying the Tampa developer's love for Jade. "I am honored to be your 'Bonus Dad,'" he penned in an Instagram post. "I love you more than anything Jade."

