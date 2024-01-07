The Email Mix-Up That Gave HGTV's Brian And Mika Kleinschmidt A Second Chance At Love

Since 2019, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt have been the stars of HGTV's "100 Day Dream Home" as well as the winners of the network's "Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge." Off-screen, the couple has been married since 2015, and their connection goes back even further. When they were students at Riverview High School, Brian met Mika in chorus, and he fell head over heels for her. Mika, on the other hand, was focused on her schoolwork, and unaware of Brian's romantic interest. She even rejected Brian's daily invitations to have lunch with him. Mika also declined Brian's request (via a friend) to accompany him to their school's homecoming dance.

Part of their miscommunication stemmed from Mika's perception of Brian. "He always jokes," Mika explained to The List. "And so I kind of just didn't really take it seriously." Another barrier was that Brian wasn't able to tell Mika how he felt. "I was gaga over her, I could not even talk around her in high school," Brian recalled.

Luckily for the couple, a mistake gave Brian another opportunity. Ten years after they graduated, Mika inadvertently forwarded a chain email to Brian. Without hesitating, he sent Mika an email back and invited her to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers football game. His initiative paid off, and their email exchange marked the beginning of their romance.