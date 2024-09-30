Why Kim Cattrall Decided Not To Have Children

Kim Cattrall's iconic "Sex and the City" character Samantha Jones wouldn't be caught dead changing a baby's diaper. But when it came to real life, Cattrall, who doesn't have any kids of her own, did consider becoming a mother for quite some time. However, she ultimately decided not to, refusing to conform to societal pressures.

Advertisement

In an interview with O, The Oprah Magazine in 2003, Cattrall said "When I was five, my fantasy was to have a hundred dogs and a hundred kids." But when the Liverpool-born actress was in her mid to late 30s and in her prime fertility-wise, she wasn't sure what to do. She had already been married and divorced twice at this point and admitted to "feeling both the social pressures and my own biological clock ticking." Cattrall looked into sperm banks but was overwhelmed by the multitude of donor options. "I could construct any number of possible physical combinations for my child...except for her to be the product of a union with someone I loved," she said.

Ultimately, Cattrall ruled out having kids as it didn't feel natural to her. She told the magazine, "I realized that so much of the pressure I was feeling was from outside sources, and I knew I wasn't ready to take that step into motherhood."

Advertisement