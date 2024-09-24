Trump Almost Let His Regrets Over Bullying Biden Slip After Second Assassination Attempt

In Michigan, Donald Trump also shocked his audience by revealing that he "got a very nice call from Kamala [Harris]" too. The Republican candidate added, "She could not have been nicer," per The Hill. When Trump mentioned Harris' name, loud boos arose from the audience, with someone even shouting, "She's a liar!" Somewhat shockingly, he did not seem to agree with them and even shook his head no, according to Sky News. Although he's putting on a brave face, speculation is rife that the former president intends to smooth the tensions between the right and the left in order to avoid further attempts on his life. However, Trump may also feel some remorse for his outlandish slander against Harris.

The former "Apprentice" host's positive words towards his arch-rivals are additionally surprising because on September 16, while speaking exclusively with Fox News Digital, Trump accused both of them of being somewhat responsible for the assassination attempts against him. As the former president explained to the outlet, "Their [Harris and Biden] rhetoric is causing me to be shot at, when I am the one who is going to save the country, and they are the ones that are destroying the country — both from the inside and out." It is not clear whether Trump truly feels remorseful for his schoolyard bully-type behavior towards Joe Biden, but he is certainly giving mixed signals regarding his genuine thoughts.

