Donald Trump's Two-Word Diss Of Biden's Disaster Press Conference Is Peak Schoolyard Bully

President Joe Biden's press conference was an opportunity to restore faith and destroy any doubts about his perceived abilities as a leader. Unfortunately, Biden's confused, frazzled display did anything but. Prior to the event, he goofed when introducing the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the NATO Summit. "Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin," Biden said (via The Hollywood Reporter). The Democratic candidate was also an hour late to the press conference and turned up with a cough, which didn't help his faltering voice. After acknowledging that he was "given a list of people to call on," the first reporter asked if Biden thought Kamala Harris would be a good president if the need arose.

Advertisement

His response was another disaster: "I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if she's not qualified to be president." Biden's other big mistake was responding to the former president's "big boy" diss with a tweet that would have been better off left in the drafts: "By the way: Yes, I know the difference. One's a prosecutor, and the other's a felon," (via X). Biden and Trump will face off once again at the second, and final, presidential debate of the year in September, which might be the struggling politician's final chance to turn the tide before voters take to the polls in November.