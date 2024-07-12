Donald Trump's Two-Word Diss Of Biden's Disaster Press Conference Is Peak Schoolyard Bully
Leading GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump has found his next line of attack, and he's not letting go. Ever since President Joe Biden fumbled at their first debate, in June 27, 2024, he's handed his presumed opponent a smoking gun of the Biden-is-too-old-to-rule variety. After the president's July 11 press conference (notably his first solo one in 2024 thus far), Trump posted on Truth Social, sarcastically describing it as Biden's "big boy" event (via X, formerly know as Twitter). The controversial politician's signature move is to mock and cyberbully his adversaries, Dems and Republicans alike.
Who could forget the emasculation campaigns against Mitt Romney, Ron DeSantis — or DeSanctimonious, if you ask Trump — and John McCain, even after his death? Trump even kicked off their debate with a decidedly low-brow dig at Biden. Rather than responding to pertinent questions relating to revelations about the Trump family's tax data, his hush money case, or even the former president's stance on key national issues, the MAGA crusader chose to attack and undermine his opponent instead. Unfortunately, thanks to Biden's increasingly frequent blunders, it's not looking good for the Dems.
Joe Biden made two major blunders during his press conference
President Joe Biden's press conference was an opportunity to restore faith and destroy any doubts about his perceived abilities as a leader. Unfortunately, Biden's confused, frazzled display did anything but. Prior to the event, he goofed when introducing the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the NATO Summit. "Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin," Biden said (via The Hollywood Reporter). The Democratic candidate was also an hour late to the press conference and turned up with a cough, which didn't help his faltering voice. After acknowledging that he was "given a list of people to call on," the first reporter asked if Biden thought Kamala Harris would be a good president if the need arose.
His response was another disaster: "I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if she's not qualified to be president." Biden's other big mistake was responding to the former president's "big boy" diss with a tweet that would have been better off left in the drafts: "By the way: Yes, I know the difference. One's a prosecutor, and the other's a felon," (via X). Biden and Trump will face off once again at the second, and final, presidential debate of the year in September, which might be the struggling politician's final chance to turn the tide before voters take to the polls in November.