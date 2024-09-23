The Most Dramatic Celebrity Teeth Transformations We Couldn't Stop Staring At

With so many cameras pointed at them and constant scrutiny from the media and public, it's no wonder that many celebrities alter their appearance. Whether that means changing their hair, getting plastic surgery, changing their style, or, as many popular stars have done lately, altering their teeth. Looking at red carpets today, it's hard not to notice the unbelievably bright white smiles coming from every angle. It seems like practically everyone in Hollywood has "perfect" teeth.

In addition to using whitening treatments and getting braces, more and more stars have been getting veneers. Veneers are a shell-like layer of material glued over natural teeth, which are sometimes shaved down, to achieve a perfectly even white smile. "While veneers have been popularized by celebrities and influencers, veneers are not necessarily a symbol of status or culture," Dr. Quodarrius Toney, a cosmetic dentist, told Essence. "They are primarily sought after for their cosmetic benefits and ability to improve self-confidence." Nevertheless, some experts worry about the trend. As dentist Sara Hahn told The Washington Post, "As a dentist, you know that having all the money in the world can't reproduce your good, natural, healthy tooth structure."

Still, with so many cosmetic options available, celebs can — and do — completely alter their natural smile. While some teeth transformations are more subtle, others are impossible not to notice. And many celebrities have gotten mixed reviews from fans regarding their altered smiles.