The Drama Between Keith Richards And Mick Jagger, Explained

Keith Richards was never more candid about his friendship with bandmate Mick Jagger than he was in his book "Life." His chapters revealed: "Mick and I may not be friends – too much wear and tear for that." He goes on to call Jagger his brother, which he says explains much about their relationship. "Best friends are best friends. But brothers fight," he penned. The guitar wizard blames much of the original hostility between him and Jagger on his 1977 heroin arrest in Canada, which left Jagger fuming over Richards' stint in rehab and loss of control over the band.

It was the '80s when the cracks began to appear in the band's foundation. While recording their 1983 album "Undercover," Jagger and Richards couldn't even be in the same room together. Chris Kimsey, who co-produced the album, told Vanity Fair, "I would get Mick in the studio from, like, midday until seven o'clock, then Keith from, like, nine o'clock till five in the morning. They would not be together." Kimsey said the frontman and guitarist actively avoided each other, specifically asking when the other would be gone from the studio. "After about a week, it was killing me," the producer said. Their rift broke up the band for a brief period, until 1989 when they came back together to record and tour with their album "Steel Wheels." However, the fragments of their feud still smolder within both Richards and Jagger.

