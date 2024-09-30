The Real Reason Courteney Cox And Johnny McDaid Never Got Married
'Friends' alum Courteney Cox has been dating Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid since 2013, thanks to the help of their A-list mutual friend Ed Sheeran. But despite being together for over a decade, the couple remains unmarried and doesn't appear to have plans to change that. In fact, throughout their tumultuous relationship, it seems that the topic of marriage has only complicated things for them. They were previously engaged in 2014 but called it off the following year. They got back together in 2016 and have been together ever since.
Since rekindling that flame, it seems that Cox and McDaid have avoided getting re-engaged and, in turn, married in order to salvage their relationship. During a January 2019 appearance on "The Ellen Show," Cox shared how their relationship had improved since taking a step back. "He's not my fiancé. We were engaged to be married, but now we're just together," she said. "We broke off our engagement, and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it's actually better than it was before."
Months before that interview at the 2018 Irish Arts Center Spirit of Ireland Gala in NYC, the couple prompted confusion when the event program referred to McDaid as Cox's husband. The "Cougar Town" star confirmed to People that they were not legally married, but were "married in my heart." When asked if they'd ever have an official wedding ceremony, Cox answered they "have one every morning when we look at each other."
Johnny McDaid called off engagement to Courteney Cox during therapy
Usually when couples go to therapy, it helps them grow closer. But when Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid attended couples therapy in 2015, it resulted in their engagement ending. During an April 2024 appearance on the "Minnie Questions with Minnie Driver" podcast (via People), Cox revealed that McDaid blindsided her back in the day when he called off their engagement during the "first minute" of their therapy session.
While she was shocked at first, she doesn't hold any hard feelings toward him. "He wasn't trying to surprise me. He was in that much pain in the relationship, Cox explained, noting "there was that much that needed to be dealt with that he had to protect himself around his heart." In fact, Cox is "thankful" he called it quits then because it allowed them to each do the work they needed to on themselves. "When we got back together, it was a different relationship, but also because it really taught me how I operated in the world," she shared. "I'm thankful that Johnny was so bold and brave because it was life-changing for me and I'm sure for him."
While McDaid has never been betrothed, Cox was also previously married to David Arquette from 1999 to 2013. Since Cox and McDid got back together in 2016, they appear stronger and happier than ever.