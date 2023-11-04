The Team Of A-Listers Who Helped Set Courteney Cox Up With Johnny McDaid

Like lots of couples, Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's relationship has seen its share of ups and downs. Cox and McDaid started dating in 2013 and got engaged in 2014. However, at the end of 2015, they broke things off and separated for a while. By 2016, the actor and musician were back together, and in 2023, they commemorated a decade of partnership with a tribute to one of the people who set their romance in motion: Their friend Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran wasn't the only one playing matchmaker. It took a group effort to bring Cox and McDaid together. After Sheeran got to know Cox, he got her permission to bring some of his friends to her house. The "Friends" star ended up hosting an A-list gathering that included Taylor Swift, McDaid, and his "Snow Patrol" bandmate Gary Lightbody, Jennifer Aniston, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Isla Fisher. Some of the guests stayed over, and when Cox saw them the next day, she felt left out when she discovered that many of them had exchanged information.

In particular, the actor felt a spark of interest towards McDaid. "I remember seeing Johnny and going, 'Oh wow, he's really intense, he's got those eyes and he was playing the piano and I thought, 'he's really, really handsome,'" Cox recalled on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2022. Even so, she didn't act on her attraction. Instead, it took Cohen's actions to help get Cox and McDaid's relationship moving.