How Kate Middleton's Close Friends Really Feel About Her

Catherine, Princess of Wales is a member of one of the world's most high profile families, and most of us know her from her public appearances and when she chooses to share her life with the world — like when Kate announced that she'd been diagnosed with cancer on social media. Ever since Kate married Prince William in 2011 in what has become one of royal fans' favorite weddings, she's someone that many of us may feel like we know, at least, a bit about thanks to all her public appearances. But what about those who actually know her? From what her friends have said about her to the press over the years, we know a bit more about how her loved ones feel about her, and it's a lot of good things — she's down to earth, a hard worker, and a dedicated mom.

Advertisement

As a royal family member, Catherine, Princess of Wales has worn a number of expensive outfits while at a fancy event — just look at the stunning gold Jenny Packham dress that Kate wore to the James Bond movie premiere in 2021. But she's very much not always in full glam when she's not at work, especially at the morning school drop off. "There are no blow-dries — it's always hair up in a ponytail," a friend told People in 2020. "She's either in her gym clothes, or a dress and sneakers, very little makeup, apologizing as she's late for the school run before dashing off." That sounds like pretty much any mom, and it goes a long way to showing just how relaxed and casual Kate is behind the scenes.

Advertisement