The Tragic Reason Barry Manilow Kept His Relationship Secret For So Many Years

Barry Manilow has been entertaining audiences for more than five decades — admit it, you always sing along to "Copacabana" at weddings — and his legacy is destined to live on. Most recently, Manilow realized his Broadway dreams when his original musical, "Harmony," had a short run in New York. It's hard to believe this beloved performer would ever worry about being abandoned by his fans and the music industry. Yet, for many years Manilow hid the truth about his sexuality to save his reputation and his career.

Today, the LGBTQ community has allies, and openly living as queer is less stigmatized. Back in the 70s, however, when "Mandy" and "I Write the Songs" were topping the charts, it was unheard of for an artist to come out. Even the popular pianist Liberace, whose flamboyance was part of his appeal, denied being gay, though his close friends knew. So it was with Manilow. Deeply private by nature, he kept quiet about his love life so as not to interfere with his success or his relationship with his fans. "Now, being gay is no big deal, but back in the 70s it would have killed a career. The public was not ready for anybody to come out," he told CNN's Chris Wallace in 2023 (via The Guardian). In fact, many Fanilows suspected the truth, but were respectful enough not to make it public for fear their favorite singer would fall victim to cancel culture.

