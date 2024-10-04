Barbra Streisand's First Broadway Gig Was Less Than Glamorous (& Paid Terribly)

Barbra Streisand's first job was a glaring indicator of the bright future she had ahead. Speaking to HBR in 2012, the "Woman In Love" singer admitted that her creative spark had burned so bright from a young age that she felt as if she was hard-wired to be a performer. Unfortunately, her mother didn't share the same belief. During an appearance on Alec Baldwin's "Here's The Thing" podcast, the Broadway icon shared that her mother urged her to take a more traditional route in life, similar to her father, who was a teacher.

However, Streisand disregarded her mother's notions and moved out of her parents' home when she was around 16 to make her dreams a reality. In a chat with BBC in 2023, the "Funny Girl" star shared that her newfound independence came with the hefty price tag of managing her own finances. So, she started working as a clerk through the week and a theater usher on the weekends.

Speaking to Baldwin for his podcast, Streisand shared that she chose her weekend job because it enabled her to exercise her passion for theater without having to pay a dime. But she admitted to BBC that the gig wasn't without its downsides, explaining, "I got paid $4.50, I think it was, but I always hid my face because I thought someday I'd be well-known," she continued. "Isn't that funny? I didn't want people to recognize me on the screen and know that I once showed them to their seats."

