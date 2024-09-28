The Wild Events That Reportedly Kickstarted Michael Jackson's Journey With Plastic Surgery

Micahel Jackson's fixation on plastic surgery allegedly all began with one man, Scott Thorson, whose nose influenced Jackson's decision to change. Thorson, the ex-lover of famed pianist and singer Liberace, told the story to SiriusXM in 2013, and again in the 2024 documentary "The Wonderland Massacre & The Secret History of Hollywood," about Jackson's first encounter with plastic surgery. He explained that his own nose job caught the eye of Jackson, who supposedly wasn't fond of his own nose, and reminded him too much of his father, Joseph.

Advertisement

"Later on, Liberace decided to have plastic surgery. Michael decided to have his nose done. I was having my chin done and nose. So we had it on the same day," Thorson said in the doc. However, a routine procedure went south when Thorson noticed the plastic surgeon, Dr. Jack Startz, was allegedly drunk on the job. He recalled having to take a needle full of the painkiller known as Demerol away from the surgeon before he pumped Liberace with the drug. In other words, Jackson's first experience with plastic surgery was somewhat unusual.

"I almost feel kind of guilty about Michael having his nose job because I introduced him to the doctor," Thorson said in the docuseries. "That's what started the plastic surgery. He didn't like his nose. He always hated his looks. He thought he was ugly." Thorson added that the pharmaceutical drugs he was given post-nose job are what started his drug addiction, though reports have also claimed that he started taking pain medication after suffering from burns while filming his infamous 1984 Pepsi commercial. Jackson ultimately lost his battle with addiction and died in 2009 due to a lethal overdose of the anesthetic propofol.

Advertisement