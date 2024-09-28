The False Rumor About Jelly Roll And Lainey Wilson That Bunnie XO Firmly Shut Down

Bunnie XO is not letting rumors get in the way of her marriage. The feisty blonde once refuted claims that she's not happy about Jelly Roll's relationship with Lainey Wilson. The country music singers worked closely for their chart-topping single, "Save Me."

Radar Online reported that Bunnie was jealous of Jelly's closeness with Wilson. According to the outlet, "alarmed friends" revealed that she feared her husband might be going through the seven-year itch after being married for seven years. There were also claims that Jelly's non-stop talk about Wilson had become too much for Bunnie. "Jelly gushes about Lainey to Bunnie all the time, to the point where she asked if he's got a thing for her," Radar reported. "He insists they're just friends, but Bunnie is a savvy girl — she figures where there's smoke, there's fire and is desperate to save her marriage!"

However, in August 2023, Jelly and Bunnie renewed their vows in Las Vegas (above). But rumors purported that it was the singer's way of warding off his wife's the suspicions about him and Lainey. But as Bunnie assured fans, the opposite might actually be closer to the truth.

