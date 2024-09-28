The False Rumor About Jelly Roll And Lainey Wilson That Bunnie XO Firmly Shut Down
Bunnie XO is not letting rumors get in the way of her marriage. The feisty blonde once refuted claims that she's not happy about Jelly Roll's relationship with Lainey Wilson. The country music singers worked closely for their chart-topping single, "Save Me."
Radar Online reported that Bunnie was jealous of Jelly's closeness with Wilson. According to the outlet, "alarmed friends" revealed that she feared her husband might be going through the seven-year itch after being married for seven years. There were also claims that Jelly's non-stop talk about Wilson had become too much for Bunnie. "Jelly gushes about Lainey to Bunnie all the time, to the point where she asked if he's got a thing for her," Radar reported. "He insists they're just friends, but Bunnie is a savvy girl — she figures where there's smoke, there's fire and is desperate to save her marriage!"
However, in August 2023, Jelly and Bunnie renewed their vows in Las Vegas (above). But rumors purported that it was the singer's way of warding off his wife's the suspicions about him and Lainey. But as Bunnie assured fans, the opposite might actually be closer to the truth.
Bunnie XO's perfect clapback
It seems Bunnie XO has had enough of the malicious rumors about Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson. She took to social media to issue the perfect clapback to those spreading the false reports. Taste of Country took some screenshots of Bunnie's Instagram Stories and they're nothing short of feisty. In one of her slides, she simply posted Radar Online's headline with laughing emojis. Bunnie then shared a short video of her and Wilson backstage, joking that she's the one who has a crush on her husband's collaborator. "God, Lainey just makes me wanna do weird things," she added. "It's actually me that wants Lainey — so do better research LMAO."
Despite clarifying the rumors, some fans can't help but worry about Jelly and Bunnie's marriage. Jelly attended the 2024 Emmy Awards sans Bunnie. The couple was also not present at the 2024 MTV VMAs, though Jelly performed virtually. But it doesn't look like there's trouble in paradise, at least based on Bunnie's Instagram Stories. She shared a clip of herself and others at the beach. "Brought the crew to da beach for our off days," she captioned the post. The outing coincided with Jelly's Emmys stint.
Bunnie XO's beach day with the staff was probably a short break before reuniting with Jelly Roll for his tour. The couple is expected to go around the country until November 2024, resuming with a stop in Indio, California, in April 2025.