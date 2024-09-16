Why Wasn't Bunnie XO Jelly Roll's Date To The 2024 Emmys?

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, are as natural a pair as, well, peanut butter and jelly. The country music singer-songwriter and his entrepreneur wife have been a loved-up match since their meeting in 2015, and they show no sign of slowing down. That's why it was surprising to see the "Save Me" artist attending the 2024 Emmy Awards ceremony solo. Jelly Roll was asked to appear on the broadcast to sing the accompaniment to the "In Memoriam" segment, the traditional honor to all the members of the TV community who have died in the previous year. "It's an honor because tonight I've been selected to honor some of the greatest storytellers in the business, ever," Jelly Roll told People. "And I'm a storyteller in my own regard, and I think it's really cool that in a room full of storytellers, we're going to use music as a moment to honor some of them and hopefully help."

It looks like Bunnie XO will be watching her husband the way millions of other fans will: on TV. Her Instagram Stories on September 15 include a short video clip of herself and others relaxing by the ocean. "Brought the crew to da beach for our off days," she captioned it. Looking at her other posts provides more context: It looks as though Jelly's time in L.A. and Bunnie's beach day were just quick jaunts before they go back to business.