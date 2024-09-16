Why Wasn't Bunnie XO Jelly Roll's Date To The 2024 Emmys?
Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, are as natural a pair as, well, peanut butter and jelly. The country music singer-songwriter and his entrepreneur wife have been a loved-up match since their meeting in 2015, and they show no sign of slowing down. That's why it was surprising to see the "Save Me" artist attending the 2024 Emmy Awards ceremony solo. Jelly Roll was asked to appear on the broadcast to sing the accompaniment to the "In Memoriam" segment, the traditional honor to all the members of the TV community who have died in the previous year. "It's an honor because tonight I've been selected to honor some of the greatest storytellers in the business, ever," Jelly Roll told People. "And I'm a storyteller in my own regard, and I think it's really cool that in a room full of storytellers, we're going to use music as a moment to honor some of them and hopefully help."
It looks like Bunnie XO will be watching her husband the way millions of other fans will: on TV. Her Instagram Stories on September 15 include a short video clip of herself and others relaxing by the ocean. "Brought the crew to da beach for our off days," she captioned it. Looking at her other posts provides more context: It looks as though Jelly's time in L.A. and Bunnie's beach day were just quick jaunts before they go back to business.
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have a busy autumn ahead
Jelly Roll was clearly thrilled to be a part of the 2024 Emmy Awards; speaking to People and Entertainment Weekly in the preshow, he gushed about meeting Dakota Fanning — "she was the nicest person ever" — and declared a new goal. "I want to be in a TV show now so I can come here every year, dude." But a sitcom or Netflix drama gig will have to wait, at least a while longer. Just two days after the awards ceremony, the artist will be continuing his "Beautifully Broken" tour, with its next stop in Orlando. (That would certainly explain Bunnie XO's beach day!) The tour, named for Jelly Roll's upcoming album, will take the couple around the country right up until December 2024, resuming with an April 2025 stop scheduled in Indio, CA (and likely some other cities in between).
The tour was also behind Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's absence at the VMA Awards; the singer was performing in New Orleans at the time. But the brief break between the Louisiana and Florida shows allowed Jelly to dash to L.A. for TV's biggest night. Far from being one of the worst dressed stars at the Emmys, Jelly Roll was perfectly dapper in an all-black ensemble, accessorized with his signature silver cross pendant. His suit showed off his recent weight loss, and he sported a new set of veneers as well. Do we dare hope he might get that TV gig once he returns from the road?