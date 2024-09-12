Why Weren't Jelly Roll And Bunnie XO At The 2024 VMAs? Their Absence, Explained

Where were married couple Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO at this year's MTV Video Music Awards? Well, thanks to technology, the singer and rapper Jelly Roll was able to be there in musical spirit, performing at the award show virtually.

Advertisement

Clearly, Jelly Roll doesn't have any bad blood with the famous award ceremony. After all, he was nominated for two awards this year in addition to performing via video. As it turns out, Jelly Roll and his wife and muse, Bunnie XO weren't available because they were on tour.

While we usually see this power couple gracing many music-related red carpets, they're currently away on Jelly Roll's The Beautifully Broken Tour. He will be performing in Louisiana this weekend, and the VMAs took place far away in Elmont, New York. Still, Jelly Roll found a way to be in two places at once. He stayed on the road to perform live for his fans this weekend while also performing "Somebody Save Me" at the award show with Eminem.

Advertisement