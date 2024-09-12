Why Weren't Jelly Roll And Bunnie XO At The 2024 VMAs? Their Absence, Explained
Where were married couple Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO at this year's MTV Video Music Awards? Well, thanks to technology, the singer and rapper Jelly Roll was able to be there in musical spirit, performing at the award show virtually.
Clearly, Jelly Roll doesn't have any bad blood with the famous award ceremony. After all, he was nominated for two awards this year in addition to performing via video. As it turns out, Jelly Roll and his wife and muse, Bunnie XO weren't available because they were on tour.
While we usually see this power couple gracing many music-related red carpets, they're currently away on Jelly Roll's The Beautifully Broken Tour. He will be performing in Louisiana this weekend, and the VMAs took place far away in Elmont, New York. Still, Jelly Roll found a way to be in two places at once. He stayed on the road to perform live for his fans this weekend while also performing "Somebody Save Me" at the award show with Eminem.
Jelly Roll honored both commitments to his fans
Missing the VMAs due to a conflict is surely a tough decision for most musicians — especially as a nominee. It's clear that Jelly Roll's tour is his priority at the moment. Back in February, the star shared nerves and excitement about heading out on the road. "This tour is so big it scares me a little to release the dates," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. He added, I've never been nervous before a tour announcement before. But this one is THE ONE!"
And, it seems that the tour is living up to Jelly Roll's expectations. During the VMAs, he tweeted a photo with no caption, showing him enjoying the company of Bunnie XO and fellow celebs, including comedian Pauly Shore and rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Jelly Roll's fans are surely enjoying his tour as much as he is. This is a relationship that has always been important to him — even before the major award nominations started rolling in. Back in 2017, he took to Facebook, writing, "I get letters from fans saying I changed they life and I hope they know they changed mine too!"