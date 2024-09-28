The Truth About Why Ina Garten's Enviable Relationship Almost Ended In Divorce

Ina Garten — aka the Barefoot Contessa — is definitely a household name. After all, Garten is an icon in home kitchens worldwide as a Food Network legend and author of 13 bestselling cookbooks. From her perfect roast chicken to her simple beef bourguignon, the culinary wiz has dedicated her life to satisfying America's foodies. For those curious about her personal life, the chef spilled all the beans about her journey to stardom cooking, including the time she briefly left her beloved husband to follow her dreams.

Garten's memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," has revealed the recipe for a good marriage, and the Barefoot Contessa says her widely adored relationship with her husband, Jeffrey Garten, was saved from ruin when she left him in Washington D.C. to start her gourmet food store in Westhampton, New York. The couple married in 1968, and Garten even saved the love letters he wrote her while they were in college and he was in the military.

Before finding success in the culinary world, Garten worked at the White House in the Office of Management and Budget before she saw an ad in the paper to purchase a 400-square-foot space on Long Island. From there, she quit her job and started working in the Barefoot Contessa shop full-time, which she says completely changed the dynamic of her marriage. In an excerpt from the "Be My Guest" host's memoir, obtained by People magazine, Garten shared her struggles about working full-time at the Barefoot Contessa store during the '70s, and simultaneously being expected to be a housewife. "When I bought Barefoot Contessa, I shattered our traditional roles —­ took a baseball bat to them and left them in pieces," Garten wrote.

