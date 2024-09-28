Inside The Rumor Kate Middleton & Princess Diana Once Met & Why It's So Wrong

Princess Diana and Kate Middleton are undoubtedly two of the most beloved royals in history. Though they captivated the world in different eras, their impact is equally profound. Diana, known as the "People's Princess," redefined the role of a royal in society. Kate, who has since taken over the role of Princess of Wales, brings a more modern touch to the royal family.

Royal fans have always been intrigued by the idea of Diana and Kate meeting before the former's death. "The Crown" brought this fascination to life with their creative liberty in the final season's episode 7, "Alma Mater." The show imagines a young Kate shopping with her mother, Carole Middleton, buying a copy of "The Big Issue" from Princess Diana and a young Prince William.

"That's very generous, what's your name?" the on-screen Diana asks her future daughter-in-law. She then encourages her son to "say thank you to Kate!" The scene ends with Kate fangirling over William, cutting out magazine photos of him to hang on her bedroom wall. Yet, while this scene might seem gratifying to those who've always hoped it might be true, this twist was based on pure fiction, not fact.

