Kate Middleton Has More Power In The Royal Family Than You Might Realize

When Princess Catherine started dating Prince William, few thought the college romance would end in marriage. Now, she's the queen-in-waiting and raising the future king of England. Catherine went from being a middle-class woman to one of the most renowned royals in the world, and as the years wore on, her influence within the British monarchy — and the world — only grew.

There are whispers that few understand the profound impact the Princess of Wales has on the British royal family. In Robert Jobson's 2024 royal biography "Catherine, The Princess of Wales," the future queen's influence is discussed thoroughly. If insiders who spoke to Jobson are to be believed, Catherine is the reason Prince William's relationship with King Charles III hasn't gone the same route as Prince Harry's. "[Catherine has] smoothed the way for William and his father to have a better relationship than they had in the past," Jobson wrote. Apparently, William has held somewhat of a grudge against his father for favoring his work over his family in the past, but Catherine, ever the diplomat, has managed to get Willam to see things through his fathers eyes. "[She] is somebody who always tries to see both sides of any dispute," an insider told Jobson.

Her cool head and emotional maturity have made Catherine a pillar of strength within the royal family, and if you're curious just how much influence she has within the firm, you, dear reader, are in the right place.