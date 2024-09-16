How Does Princess Diana's Family Really Feel About Kate Middleton? What We Know

Even before Kate Middleton was officially titled the Princess of Wales, an honorific formerly held by Princess Diana, the royal was constantly compared to her late mother-in-law. "Ten years, three children, 33 foreign trips, and one Royal Foundation of her very own later, and Kate is still held up against Diana with a bilious regularity," royal commentator Daniela Elser told Woman & Home. "It's a game that Kate can never win."

While following in the footsteps of the people's princess has been no easy task for Kate, the duchess has effectively established herself as a senior royal in her own right, creating a legacy that even Princess Diana's family can be proud of. Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, the oldest Spencer children, are believed to maintain a positive connection with their nephews, but haven't publicly commented on their relationship with Kate.

Still, Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer and younger brother to Diana, has only had good things to say about his sister's successor, specifically expressing admiration after the announcement of Kate's shocking cancer diagnosis. "Incredible poise and strength," he wrote on Instagram, sharing a screenshot from the duchess' video. Though there appears to be no end in sight of the media's Diana-Kate comparisons, the Spencer family does identify a key difference between the circumstances of the two women.

