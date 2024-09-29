Sasha Obama's Boyfriend Learned An Important Lesson When Their Romance Began

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr. appear to be getting serious with their relationship. The couple, who reportedly began dating in 2022, has kept their romance low-key and largely out of the public eye.

Advertisement

In an interview with the "Dear Fathers" podcast, Clifton's dad, "Ray" star Clifton Powell, shared his thoughts about his son's relationship with Barack and Michelle Obama's youngest daughter. He noted that the couple had already been going out for a year when the relationship hit the press, which allowed him to instill values in his son.

"It has helped me talk to Chris about how to handle Sasha Obama because we love the Obamas, but Mr. Obama has a daughter that's dating my son, and I have an opportunity and a responsibility, to make my son responsible, gentle, kind, loving, and supportive," he shared. "The things that I did not get taught." Clifton Sr. constantly reminds Clifton Jr. to be a gentleman and not hurt Sasha. "So, I text him all the time, and I say, 'Treat Sasha like you would want somebody to treat your daughter." The actor's advice to his son is quite understandable, especially since he's romantically involved with a high-profile personality.

Advertisement