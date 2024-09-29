Sasha Obama's Boyfriend Learned An Important Lesson When Their Romance Began
Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr. appear to be getting serious with their relationship. The couple, who reportedly began dating in 2022, has kept their romance low-key and largely out of the public eye.
In an interview with the "Dear Fathers" podcast, Clifton's dad, "Ray" star Clifton Powell, shared his thoughts about his son's relationship with Barack and Michelle Obama's youngest daughter. He noted that the couple had already been going out for a year when the relationship hit the press, which allowed him to instill values in his son.
"It has helped me talk to Chris about how to handle Sasha Obama because we love the Obamas, but Mr. Obama has a daughter that's dating my son, and I have an opportunity and a responsibility, to make my son responsible, gentle, kind, loving, and supportive," he shared. "The things that I did not get taught." Clifton Sr. constantly reminds Clifton Jr. to be a gentleman and not hurt Sasha. "So, I text him all the time, and I say, 'Treat Sasha like you would want somebody to treat your daughter." The actor's advice to his son is quite understandable, especially since he's romantically involved with a high-profile personality.
Is Clifton and Sasha's romance Obama-approved?
Dating a former first daughter might come with its challenges, but Clifton Powell Jr. seems to handle it with ease. The former basketball star appears to have earned the Obamas' stamp of approval. In a 2022 interview with "Good Morning America," Michelle Obama got candid about her daughters' dating lives.
The former first lady finds it "wonderful" that both Sasha Obama and Malia Obama get to look for their partner and explore different relationships. "I think it's wonderful," Michelle said. "I want them to know what they want and who they are in a relationship. And that takes trying on some people." As for Barack, Michelle said he's "good with it" too. "Look, they are [in their 20s]. They were in high school. They went to prom. They've lived life," she added. "And he's learned how to be a concerned Black father, but not crazy."
Powell Jr. also seems to have passed the sister test, according to Style. Previously, Malia was spotted spending time with him just days after it was revealed he was dating Sasha. The two were seen walking and talking in a Los Angeles park, seemingly unbothered by the paparazzi lingering around.
Is Clifton the one?
Prior to dating Clifton Powell Jr., Sasha Obama was linked to Matt Metzler. The two sparked dating rumors in 2017 after being spotted locking lips at Lollapalooza Music Festival. However, it was unclear whether or not they were officially a couple. Following that fling, Sasha started going out with Powell Jr. in 2022 and they've been together ever since.
It seems Sasha's parents are supportive of her relationship. In a comment on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2022, Mrs. Obama got candid about her daughter's love life. "Now they are bringing grown men home," she stated. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
So is Clifton Powell Jr. the right one for Sasha Obama? While it's hard to tell what the future holds for the lovebirds, it's refreshing to know they are enjoying their time just like any other young couple out there.