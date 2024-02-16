Inside Sasha And Malia Obama's Relationship History

Former First Daughters Malia and Sasha Obama's life in Los Angeles completely contrasts the sheltered years they spent in the White House. In an interview with Gayle King for CBS News, former First Lady Michelle Obama shared that it was a miracle her daughters made friends in their childhood. She recalled how they had to ask for their daughters' friend's personal info for a background check before they could head over to their home for a sleepover.

Even after receiving the all-clear, they had to be accompanied by an armed bodyguard. So, after their father, former President Barack Obama's term ended, they naturally wanted to embrace their freedom and gain all the experiences of an ordinary 20-something. To exercise their independence, Malia and Sasha got an apartment together in Los Angeles, started hitting up parties, and found new love in their lives.

Although the change brought an adjustment period for Michelle and Barack, they always knew their daughters' hearts and heads were in the right place. In a 2014 interview with Steve Harvey, Barack shared that the idea of his two young daughters dating wasn't terrifying because he knew he could count on them to make the right call. He also shared the dating advice he gave to his daughters, "What I've told them before is, as long as that young man is showing you respect and is kind to you, then I'm not going to be hovering over every second" (via Essence). And Barack stayed true to his words with Malia's first public romance.