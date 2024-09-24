Strange Things About Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom's Relationship That Everyone Ignores

It's often said that you shouldn't get back with your ex (they're usually your ex for a reason, after all), but Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom didn't take that advice, as they broke up for several months in early March 2017 before getting engaged. Perry opened up about their split on "Call Her Daddy", admitting things ended because she lost interest. "He wasn't playing this cat-mouse game anymore with me. And I was like, 'This is boring. I'm moving on.' Because I was so used to this push-pull. Because once you have it ... I was playing games," she explained. Perry shared she later went to a retreat (the same one Bloom had gone to before their breakup), which is where she learned how to communicate better. "... I got the tools [there]," she explained. "We spoke the same language."

Advertisement

A source told E! News in March 2017 that Perry ended things, but claimed a reconciliation was likely. "It was a few events that happened over the past few months. They both still love each other very much, though," they said. And reconcile, they did. Perry clearly had regrets about the breakup, and, by February 2018, the two were officially back together. "Katy wants to make things work this time around. She tried, but she couldn't cut him off. She cares too much about him. This time, they're keeping things low key — but they're back together," a source shared with The Sun.