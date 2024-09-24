Strange Things About Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom's Relationship That Everyone Ignores
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had a few people surprised when they were first publicly linked in early 2016. Perry had made her name as the out-there pop star who rocks blue hair and dresses up as a burger, while Bloom had painted himself more as a family man (he had son Flynn with ex Miranda Kerr before he met Perry) who prefers the quieter side of fame. But sometimes opposites attract, and the two made it work. Bloom got down on one knee for the "Lifetimes" singer on Valentine's Day 2019 and the duo welcomed daughter Daisy Dove into the world in August 2020.
But, despite these two going strong for years, there are a few strange things about this relationship that everyone ignores, and more than a few rumors that Perry and Bloom's romance could be on the rocks. Case in point? The fact that Perry doesn't always wear her engagement ring. In February 2024, Perry was spotted in Australia sans Bloom and ring — which really got people talking. "It's weird that she wasn't with Orlando [Bloom]. Instead, she was hanging out with Rita Ora and her husband," a source told Radar Online. But that's hardly the only odd thing we've noticed here.
Katy Perry wasn't serious about Orlando Bloom in the early days (even though he was)
Katy Perry has admitted that she wasn't serious about Orlando Bloom when they first got together in 2016 — despite him being ready for a relationship. "We weren't really in it from day one. I mean, he was, in a way, because he had just done a huge time of celibacy and he had set intentions. I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was like, I can't do this anymore," she admitted on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in September 2024.
Bloom, though, seemed to be all in with Perry from the early days. A source told People in February 2016 that the pair had met one another's friends, and claimed Bloom had introduced Perry to Flynn, his son with his former wife Miranda Kerr. Six months later, an insider told People that Bloom saw Perry as a serious partner. "[Bloom] always gushes about Katy and thinks she is amazing in a million ways. He would love to settle down with Katy and have more kids. He hasn't been this serious about a girl since Miranda [Kerr]." But Perry didn't quite see it that way.
They broke up after Katy Perry lost interest
It's often said that you shouldn't get back with your ex (they're usually your ex for a reason, after all), but Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom didn't take that advice, as they broke up for several months in early March 2017 before getting engaged. Perry opened up about their split on "Call Her Daddy", admitting things ended because she lost interest. "He wasn't playing this cat-mouse game anymore with me. And I was like, 'This is boring. I'm moving on.' Because I was so used to this push-pull. Because once you have it ... I was playing games," she explained. Perry shared she later went to a retreat (the same one Bloom had gone to before their breakup), which is where she learned how to communicate better. "... I got the tools [there]," she explained. "We spoke the same language."
A source told E! News in March 2017 that Perry ended things, but claimed a reconciliation was likely. "It was a few events that happened over the past few months. They both still love each other very much, though," they said. And reconcile, they did. Perry clearly had regrets about the breakup, and, by February 2018, the two were officially back together. "Katy wants to make things work this time around. She tried, but she couldn't cut him off. She cares too much about him. This time, they're keeping things low key — but they're back together," a source shared with The Sun.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's engagement has been seriously long
One of the big reasons many engaged couples wait a while to tie the knot is because of finances. But, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Orlando Bloom is worth around $40 million and Katy Perry is reportedly worth 10 times that, with $400 million to her name. So why, at the time of writing, are they still not married after getting engaged in 2019? It seems particularly odd they're still yet to take the plunge, because both moved pretty quickly the first time around. Bloom wed Miranda Kerr in July 2010, around one month after they confirmed their engagement. Perry and her ex-husband Russell Brand got engaged just four months after they started dating, and were married later that year. A source dished on Perry and Bloom's plans in 2019, claiming different tastes contributed to the delay. "Their past weddings were, of course, very different. They are trying to find a middle ground now," the insider told People.
Perry has claimed she and Bloom were set to walk down the aisle in 2020, the same year their daughter was born, but COVID-19 reportedly put a stop to their plans. "COVID happened and now I have a really large credit at a venue I'm going to use ... It was literally like I was going to get married on February 27th of 2020 and then it all happened," she said on "Heart Breakfast" in July 2024. She noted she'd probably celebrate her 40th birthday in October 2024 before marrying Bloom, but didn't explain why they still haven't made things official since COVID restrictions eased.
Orlando Bloom called their relationship 'really, really, really, challenging'
Orlando Bloom has suggested he and Katy Perry have to put in a serious amount of work to stay together. Speaking to Flaunt in 2023, the star candidly admitted, "Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie. We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity." But he noted the two try to keep things in perspective. "... I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment," the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star added.
That difficulty may be inspired by the fact that these two aren't always on the same page. "They're two very different people. Katy has a wild side, while Orlando is more the quiet type," a source told OK! in February 2024. "When she ended her Las Vegas residency in November, she celebrated at a club. Orlando came along, but that probably wouldn't have been his first choice. He's more chill." The insider also claimed that the two find themselves compromising regularly, while Perry shared during her "Call Her Daddy" appearance that she and Bloom have since undergone couple's therapy together to strengthen their relationship.
She's not afraid to spill NSFW details about their sex life
Katy Perry certainly doesn't shy away from dishing on her intimate times with Orlando Bloom. The "Dark Horse" singer got extremely candid on "Call Her Daddy," admitting, "If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you've done it all, and you've done all the dishes, and you've closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d**k sucked." That may be a bit much for some couples, but Bloom actually seems okay with it. He responded by commenting on her Instagram post promoting the interview, "I've cleaned the whole house."
But that's far from the only time Perry has gotten candid. During a July 2024 Instagram Live chat (via TikTok), she read out a comment that urged, "Tell us about Orlando's 'magic stick.'" The star smiled and said, "Well, we've been together for a while. So I guess he's got the magic in him!" The awkward thing here, though? Perry claimed on her "Katy Perry — Live: Witness World Wide" live stream in 2017 (during her split from Bloom) that her former boyfriend John Mayer was a better lover than Bloom. Ouch.
Perry also made the admission that's she's not concerned about the possibility of her man checking out another woman. After a photo went viral in September 2024 that appeared to show Bloom checking out Kim Kardashian, the "Woman's World" singer retorted on the "Elvis Duran Show," "I approve." She then made another comment about their sex life when Duran pointed out Bloom's hand was near Perry's booty in the snap. "It's been other places. Sorry to tell you," she quipped.