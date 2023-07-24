Signs Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom's Relationship Might Be On The Rocks

The following article mentions suicide and substance abuse.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom seem like the perfect Hollywood couple: She's a world famous pop star, and he's a renowned actor. The twosome met after the glamorous Golden Globe awards in 2016 after she had her security pick up some In-N-Out burgers. "He wasn't even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, 'Hey that's my burger!'" she recalled on "American Idol." But that burger led to a 10-month relationship, before they eventually called it quits in early 2017.

In what then appeared to be the perfect Hollywood ending, Bloom and Perry found their way back to each other about a year later. Bloom went on to propose on Valentine's Day in 2019 on a surprise helicopter ride. "We landed on a rooftop — my whole family was there and all my friends. He did so well," Perry revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." A baby came next before marriage though, with the couple welcoming their daughter, Daisy Bloom, in August 2020. Becoming parents even seemed to bring them closer together.

With that, the couple seemed to have found their happily ever after. Perry also said that they plan to expand their family. Yet, things may not always be what they seem, because some red flags have indicated that their romance may have major problems. So let's break down the signs that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship might be on the rocks.