Signs Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom's Relationship Might Be On The Rocks
The following article mentions suicide and substance abuse.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom seem like the perfect Hollywood couple: She's a world famous pop star, and he's a renowned actor. The twosome met after the glamorous Golden Globe awards in 2016 after she had her security pick up some In-N-Out burgers. "He wasn't even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, 'Hey that's my burger!'" she recalled on "American Idol." But that burger led to a 10-month relationship, before they eventually called it quits in early 2017.
In what then appeared to be the perfect Hollywood ending, Bloom and Perry found their way back to each other about a year later. Bloom went on to propose on Valentine's Day in 2019 on a surprise helicopter ride. "We landed on a rooftop — my whole family was there and all my friends. He did so well," Perry revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." A baby came next before marriage though, with the couple welcoming their daughter, Daisy Bloom, in August 2020. Becoming parents even seemed to bring them closer together.
With that, the couple seemed to have found their happily ever after. Perry also said that they plan to expand their family. Yet, things may not always be what they seem, because some red flags have indicated that their romance may have major problems. So let's break down the signs that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship might be on the rocks.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom keep postponing their wedding
The fact that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom keep putting off their wedding could indicate that they don't actually want to get married anymore. The couple has been engaged since early 2019, and originally planned to tie the knot in front of 150 guests in Japan in 2020. They, unsurprisingly, had to postpone their nuptials, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but never seemed to reschedule. According to Hitched, 71% of British couples (Bloom is British) who had a wedding planned in 2020 or in January 2021 rescheduled for later in 2021 or 2022.
When asked about their wedding in 2022, Perry said on "The Kyle & Jackie O" show, "It's a destination location ... we're still trying for it to work out." She added, "But every couple of months it's like, 'New variant!'" That year, though, NPR reported there was still a huge wedding boom, with 2.5 million couples getting married, which was 15% higher than normal. Perry also played coy on "The Drew Barrymore Show," saying, "There's still a plan ... I love a big celebration ... So, hopefully soon." Yet, it's worth mentioning that 81% of people surveyed by Brides altered their wedding expectations.
Even if Bloom and Perry were set on Japan, the country did lift its pandemic restrictions in October 2022. Nevertheless, that same month, an insider told Us Weekly that a ceremony wasn't the "No. 1 priority" for them now that they're already parents.
Orlando Bloom and the Roar singer's breakup was a bit toxic
That Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have already broken up in the past could be a sign that they aren't necessarily meant to be together. A 2022 study revealed that only 15% of participants who rekindled a relationship with an ex are still together. In March 2017, the couple confirmed through their representatives that they called it quits. A usually private Bloom then told Elle, "We're friends. ... It's better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don't have to be about hate."
Perry, however, didn't speak about their breakup until years later, on the "Life Will Be the Death of Me" podcast. She was more blatant about it too, revealing things had changed after Bloom went on a personal growth retreat. "[He] wasn't leaning into all of my bulls***. It became boring, and I was like, 'We're breaking up then,'" she said. It's probably not a great sign that Perry quickly dumped Bloom for that reason. It could suggest she enjoys drama and would end their relationship again if she felt it lost its excitement.
In addition, Perry implied that she was suicidal after their split. As she admitted on "Q With Tom Power," "I had broken up with my boyfriend ... and then I was, like, excited about flying high off the next record ... Well, the validation didn't get me high, and so I just crashed."
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's busy careers keep them apart
It's no secret that most celebrity relationships don't last long, particularly since their jobs often keep couples apart for long periods of time. That could explain why one study found that celebrity couples face a 67% higher chance of divorce than non-celebrity couples. Because of Katy Perry's jobs as an "American Idol" judge and playing concerts around the world, she probably doesn't have much time to visit Orlando Bloom on movie sets. Yet Bloom told People, "You have to do the groundwork together, create the feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart."
While that's a nice sentiment, being apart has to take its toll. Celebrity relationship expert, Laurel House, explained to Elite Daily, "A lack of physical contact with their partner for long stretches of time ... can create a need for intimacy and a feeling of disconnection from their partner." They aren't in the same industry either, which apparently causes friction too. Bloom told Flaunt, "Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands."
Perry also discussed their hectic schedules, which seemed to have only gotten busier now that they have a daughter. She explained to People, "When he's not making a movie, he kind of takes charge on being No. 1 parent... so we really are just tapping each other in and out."
Katy Perry and the Romans actor are vocal about their relationship challenges
In all likelihood, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom frequently discussing how hard their relationship is in public is a bad omen. All couples definitely have their issues and have obstacles to overcome, but Perry and Bloom often suggest that for them, it's tons of work. Perry said on the "Life Will Be the Death of Me" podcast that it has a lot to do with their level of fame and their high-powered careers. "Orlando and I do couples therapy ... the resentment can get really strong when you're both working hard," she said.
Bloom was more blunt when discussing their hardships by revealing to Flaunt that things are far from peachy keen. He admitted, "Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie. We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity." That particular interview was in 2023 too, which means their relationship is still "challenging" even after years together.
Perry also took to Instagram in April 2023 to share that their relationship is well ... a battle. That could be seen as a warning to fans that things are heading south. In her post, the "Roar" singer wrote, "Orlando and I's initials are O.K. We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren't K.O." She followed that up by writing that they have to fight for their love. Yet, if it's meant to be, should it be this hard?
Orlando Bloom's sex life with the American Idol judge is lacking
It doesn't bode well that Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have appeared to confess that their sex life is lacking. For one, when asked how often he has sex in 2021 by The Guardian, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star shockingly answered, "Not enough." He did add, "We just had a baby, though." To make things worse, when then asked about the best kiss he ever had, he didn't say it was Perry. Instead he answered, "I had a girlfriend when I was 17 called Debbie: That was a kiss."
Perry isn't innocent in this either, considering that during their breakup in 2017, she revealed to James Corden in a YouTube livestream that her ex, John Mayer, was better in bed than Bloom was. She did say Bloom was second best, however, ahead of her other ex, Diplo. Perry also said that Josh Groban is the "one who got away" though, which suggests she'll always have feelings for him.
You could say that's all in the past, but these days, Perry and Bloom having a toddler is presumably a new detriment to their sex life. As mentioned, they already are apart a lot because of their busy work schedules. On top of that, they don't have a full-time nanny either. That means a lot of their free time is seemingly spent caring for their daughter, which may not leave a lot of time for private moments.
Alcohol may be an issue for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom hinted in early 2023 that alcohol could be a negative factor in their relationship. When attending a cocktail launch that March, Perry revealed that she was staying sober for Bloom. As she told People, "I've been doing a pact with my partner and I want to quit."
That certainly piqued a lot of people's interest, so Perry gave People more details about their agreement to do a "reset." She explained that she wanted to show her support for Bloom, while he shot a movie that he felt required him to stay sober. "It's really hard to do anything, whether that's doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner's doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier," she said. While a couple quitting booze together can be a positive thing, it could also indicate that Bloom and/or Perry's drinking was causing enough problems for them to feel the need to stop completely.
It's additionally worth mentioning that Perry has cut out alcohol in the past when going through breakups. After her split from Russell Brand in 2013, she revealed on "Alan Carr: Chatty Mann" that she "did this whole cleanse where I didn't have any alcohol for three months." She did something similar in 2017, around the same time that she broke up with Bloom, which might mean that something is up with them again.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom don't have the best track records with their exes
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have both had very public breakups. And while they, like most celebrities, pushed the narrative that they're friendly with their exes, some of their former flames have still thrown shade. Perhaps the most brutal was what Perry's ex-husband, Russell Brand, said about her in his 2015 documentary, "Brand: A Second Coming." "I'm associated with the very thing I detest: vapid, vacuous, plastic, constructed, mindless celebrity," he said.
Perry's ex-boyfriend, John Mayer, was more supportive, yet when asked about her ranking him her best lover, he did imply that he was in a better place since their breakup. "I'm 39 — I remember 32. I don't wanna do it again," he told Rolling Stone. Her other ex, Diplo, was saltier and implied on Twitter that she was forgettable in this respect. That's probably because she said he was her worst partner of the three she named.
Bloom's former girlfriends have said some questionable things about dating him too. His ex Kate Bosworth revealed on "Watch What Happens Live" that she renounced dating actors following their relationship. Then there's his other ex, Miranda Kerr, who praised her co-parenting relationship with Bloom to E! News but has still suggested he can be difficult. As she said on the "Moments With Candace Parker" podcast, "He's, like, to me ... most of the time, an annoying brother," and added, "[Perry] helps me deal with him."
Katy Perry's pregnancy took a toll on their relationship
In August 2022, Katy Perry made it known to People that she's interested in having more kids with Orlando Bloom. Yet that might actually negatively impact their romantic relationship because it appears her first pregnancy really took a toll on them. Back in April 2020, when Perry was pregnant with their daughter, Daisy, a source told Us Weekly, "Orlando and her are having some ups and downs right now." That apparently stemmed from nerves about parenting, as well as concerns with its timing.
Perry even said in two different interviews she did while pregnant, that things were rather rocky between them. When appearing on, "On Air With Ryan Seacrest," she admitted, "There's a lot of friction between my partner and I." Although she added that can be a good thing, she still insinuated that they constantly have to overcome issues. Around that same time, she told People something similar when discussing her song "Champagne Problems." "It's a song that really talks about how intense it's gotten and how many things we have had to go through. Yes, we have problems," she said.
It's also worth noting that Perry and Bloom were expecting their first child together during the COVID-19 pandemic. That easily could have made things more challenging for the couple, as it did for many others. An insider told People that time was certainly stressful for them, particularly because they weren't used to being around each other so much.
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's PDA could be a red flag
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are obviously open with their relationship problems, but they also gush about each other too. For example, in a 2022 People interview, Perry mentioned how good-looking her man is. As for Bloom, he brought up some of Perry's career milestones to Entertainment Tonight at a 2023 event for his own movie. However, according to a study from the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, that could be a red flag. It read, "[W]hen people felt more insecure about their partner's feelings, they tended to make their relationships visible."
Another bad sign can be public displays of affection. In July 2023, Bloom and Perry were spotted taking a selfie of themselves kissing. Body language aficionado Blanca Cobb told Elite Daily, "Some people show PDA because they're feeling insecure in their relationship."
All in all, there are obviously signs that Perry and Bloom's relationship has hit a rough patch, and that it's at a crossroads. Yet, they've been able to overcome their issues time and time again. That should leave fans with hope that they'll find a way to stay together.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).