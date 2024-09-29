The Real Reason Lily Tomlin Never Had Any Kids

Lily Tomlin has spent a career making people laugh with her stand-up comedy and iconic movie and TV roles in gems like "9 to 5," Netflix's "Grace and Frankie," and that one "NCIS" episode you totally forgot she starred in. Unlike many Hollywood stars, she's been in a relationship with the same partner since 1971, ultimately marrying comedy writer Jane Wagner in 2013. Tomlin and Wagner are child-free and happy about it.

In an interview with Metro Weekly back in 2006, Tomlin shared that, while appearing as a guest on "The Tonight Show" in 1973, she was somewhat forced to admit she didn't want to have children — a statement that wasn't super popular at the time. Host Johnny Carson had asked Tomlin if she was married, which she wasn't, and if she wanted to have any kids. "You could hear the audience stop dead," Tomlin recalled. "Because as a female, even to say you didn't necessarily want to have a child or act out the traditional role of any kind was heavy. And the audience was like — a pin could drop."

She answered the question by saying she didn't have children simply because she wanted to focus on her career instead, even though she liked them. "God only knows what I would have done with them, poor things," she said in the Metro Weekly interview. "I really do like kids, but there wouldn't have been room in my life to raise children. I was so involved with my career and I would have had to give up the career in large part because I could not possibly have shortchanged the child."

