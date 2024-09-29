A Look Back At Taylor Swift's Early Career With Brad Paisley

Over a decade before Taylor Swift was selling out stadiums worldwide, she was a starry-eyed opening act for country star Brad Paisley. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2007, the "Whiskey Lullaby" hitmaker confessed that Swift's self-titled 2006 debut album absolutely floored him. While Paisley initially believed that her record was a phenomenal effort for a 16-year-old, he later acknowledged that it was impressive for a singer of any age. Unsurprisingly, the country star invited her out on his 2007 tour as a result. While Swift similarly admired Paisley, she still joined forces with other opening acts on the tour to prank him. The "Cruel Summer" songstress disclosed to EW that she and "American Idol" contestant Kellie Pickler once walked out on stage wearing "giant sumo-wrestler-looking tick costumes" as an ode to Paisley's track "Ticks."

Advertisement

Of course, they couldn't have ticks wreak havoc on their show, so fellow opening act Jack Ingram dressed up as an exterminator, armed with a fake bug sprayer, and quickly got rid of the pesky ticks. Paisley ultimately immortalized Swift's time on tour with him by having her cameo in his 2009 music video for "Online." The country star continued to support Swift as she grew increasingly popular too. Speaking on "Country Countdown U.S.A." in 2010, he gushed, "I think she is the voice of her generation." Paisley continued, "In her age group when normally they don't have that sort of thing — a true lyrical songwriter person who puts into song the feelings of her age group, a teenager who's able to write perfectly about those years of life," (via The Boot).

Advertisement