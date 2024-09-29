Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Has 4 Daughters. Here's What To Know About Them
Jack Osbourne has come a long way from being the rebellious teen we all met on hit reality show "The Osbournes." In the years since, Jack has carved out a successful career as a television host-slash-producer and has also become a devoted father to four young girls, namely Pearl, Andy, Minnie, and Maple. Pearl Clementine Osbourne, his eldest, was born on April 24, 2012 to Jack and his ex-wife Lisa Stelly. As a child, Pearl appeared alongside her dad and grandfather Ozzy Osbourne on "Ozzy & Jack's World Detour" where she displayed a deep appreciation for nature. "She takes after me a little bit," Jack proudly told People in a 2016 interview. "She loves the outdoors. [...] I take her camping as much as I can."
Much like her father, Pearl is a huge fan of horror movies. She's also artistically gifted and at the early age of just 12 was already a talented artist and writer. During a Father's Day episode of "The Osbournes" podcast, in June 2024, proud grandma Sharon Osbourne praised Pearl for her impressive writing skills. "You're a good writer," Sharon assured her, to which Jack agreed, stressing, "You're a very good writer. You need to do more of that. Less iPad, more writing."
Pearl is certainly a daddy's girl. On her 8th birthday in April 2020, Jack penned a sweet tribute to his eldest on Instagram, to celebrate the special milestone. "Pearl is 8 years old today and I can't believe it," the reality star wrote alongside photos and clips of Pearl's low-key celebrations. He then credited Pearl for giving him direction: "My life gained purpose when she arrived into it and she granted my heart permission to love unconditionally. Thank you Pearly Girl."
Andy has a spirited personality
After a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2013, Jack Osbourne and his then-wife Lisa Stelly welcomed their second child, Andy Rose Osbourne, on June 13, 2015. "We feel really lucky," he gushed in an interview with Hello! magazine as the happy couple introduced their adorable newborn daughter, adding, "Pearl is such an awesome kid and we can already tell that Andy's amazing." According to her father, Andy has a pretty spirited personality. "She's quite a unique individual. She's decided, kind of in that two to three range, that she just didn't want to wear clothes anymore," Jack shared on "The Tamron Hall Show" in 2021, when Andy was around six. As a child, she developed a rather bizarre habit of removing all of her clothes and diapers, to the point where Jack and Lisa had to secure Andy's diapers using duct-tape, "So we did for like two weeks. [...] She just gave up fighting it."
While Andy is her mother's mini-me, she's grown up to be her aunt Kelly Osbourne's twin (Kelly and Jack also have an older sister, singer Aimee Osbourne, who famously chose not to appear on "The Osbournes"). In a June 2024 Instagram post, Jack highlighted several moments from their family podcast's special Father's Day episode featuring his three young daughters.
In the comments section, fans couldn't help but notice the uncanny resemblance between Andy and her somewhat controversial aunt Kelly, with one user writing, "Andie is Kelly's clone." Another pointed out their matching style, gushing, "She's literally stole Kelly's face! Omg. lol even the purple hair!" A third commenter added, "Wow Andy even acts like Auntie Kelly! I love it!"
Minnie and Maple were born four years apart
Jack Osbourne and Lisa Stelly celebrated the arrival of their third child, Minnie Theodora Osbourne, on February 13, 2018. "Hey everyone meet Minnie!" Jack captioned a photo of their little bundle of joy on Instagram, quipping, "She's the newest member of my girls only squad." When Minnie was around three, she contracted COVID-19 after taking a drink from a compromised cup. Fortunately, Minnie's case was mild, and she recovered quickly. "She is doing totally fine," Jack reassured fans in an update on Instagram (via Hello! magazine).
Like her father, Minnie is a massive film enthusiast. "She loves watching sci-fi movies with me," the "Portals to Hell" host shared on "The Osbournes" podcast in June 2024. On Minnie's fourth birthday, two years prior, Jack took to Instagram to celebrate his youngest child with his ex-wife. "You bring only joy and happiness to my world," the proud dad gushed. "I love seeing you blossom into such a strong and magnificent little girl."
After separating from Lisa in 2019, Jack found love again with his now-wife, Aree Gearhart, with whom he secretly tied the knot in September 2023. Together, the couple welcomed yet another daughter, Maple Artemis Osbourne, shortly after their engagement in December 2021. Speaking with Fox News Digital, Jack described Maple as a shy kid who, despite being a huge fan of Ozzy Osbourne's music, refused to go anywhere near him. "Any time a song comes on, she wants to hear his music," Jack remarked of the young tot. "When she sees him in real life [...] she's just like, 'No, no, get away from me." A total lookalike of her dad, Maple turned 2 years old on July 9, 2024.