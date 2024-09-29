Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Has 4 Daughters. Here's What To Know About Them

Jack Osbourne has come a long way from being the rebellious teen we all met on hit reality show "The Osbournes." In the years since, Jack has carved out a successful career as a television host-slash-producer and has also become a devoted father to four young girls, namely Pearl, Andy, Minnie, and Maple. Pearl Clementine Osbourne, his eldest, was born on April 24, 2012 to Jack and his ex-wife Lisa Stelly. As a child, Pearl appeared alongside her dad and grandfather Ozzy Osbourne on "Ozzy & Jack's World Detour" where she displayed a deep appreciation for nature. "She takes after me a little bit," Jack proudly told People in a 2016 interview. "She loves the outdoors. [...] I take her camping as much as I can."

Advertisement

Much like her father, Pearl is a huge fan of horror movies. She's also artistically gifted and at the early age of just 12 was already a talented artist and writer. During a Father's Day episode of "The Osbournes" podcast, in June 2024, proud grandma Sharon Osbourne praised Pearl for her impressive writing skills. "You're a good writer," Sharon assured her, to which Jack agreed, stressing, "You're a very good writer. You need to do more of that. Less iPad, more writing."

Pearl is certainly a daddy's girl. On her 8th birthday in April 2020, Jack penned a sweet tribute to his eldest on Instagram, to celebrate the special milestone. "Pearl is 8 years old today and I can't believe it," the reality star wrote alongside photos and clips of Pearl's low-key celebrations. He then credited Pearl for giving him direction: "My life gained purpose when she arrived into it and she granted my heart permission to love unconditionally. Thank you Pearly Girl."

Advertisement