The following article contains references to substance abuse and domestic violence.

The '90s entertainment zeitgeist is incomplete without Jeremy London. The star of era-defining films like "Mallrats" and ensemble dramas like "Party of Five," Jeremy rose through the ranks of showbiz quickly. His good looks also helped, and the fact that he had a twin with the exact same countenance (Jason London of "Dazed and Confused" fame, for the uninitiated), who charted success at the same time.

Following the early tragedies in his life, Jeremy's '90s fame seemed to have been marking an upturn in his fortune. Things, however, were not meant to run as smoothly as one would have anticipated. Jeremy's protracted struggle with drug addiction heralded a host of other complications in his life that didn't do much to help propel his career forward. As opposed to his work — which failed to impress as much as it had in the '90s — his personal life took precedence in the press and became frequent tabloid fodder, given the dramatic turns it took. The particulars of it were as tragic as they were bizarre. There was the whole episode of the actor being abducted, followed by an explosive first marriage that ended in divorce just days before a second one began, and a later arrest.

Here's a rundown of some of the most tragic details about Jeremy London's life.