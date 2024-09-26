Tragic Details About Jeremy London's Life
The following article contains references to substance abuse and domestic violence.
The '90s entertainment zeitgeist is incomplete without Jeremy London. The star of era-defining films like "Mallrats" and ensemble dramas like "Party of Five," Jeremy rose through the ranks of showbiz quickly. His good looks also helped, and the fact that he had a twin with the exact same countenance (Jason London of "Dazed and Confused" fame, for the uninitiated), who charted success at the same time.
Following the early tragedies in his life, Jeremy's '90s fame seemed to have been marking an upturn in his fortune. Things, however, were not meant to run as smoothly as one would have anticipated. Jeremy's protracted struggle with drug addiction heralded a host of other complications in his life that didn't do much to help propel his career forward. As opposed to his work — which failed to impress as much as it had in the '90s — his personal life took precedence in the press and became frequent tabloid fodder, given the dramatic turns it took. The particulars of it were as tragic as they were bizarre. There was the whole episode of the actor being abducted, followed by an explosive first marriage that ended in divorce just days before a second one began, and a later arrest.
Here's a rundown of some of the most tragic details about Jeremy London's life.
Jeremy London's sister died at a young age
Jason and Jeremy London may be one of Hollywood's most popular sibling duos from the '90s, but few people know that the twins also had a younger sister, who tragically died in a car accident at 16. An actor herself, Dedra London had begun amassing showbiz credits in step with her older brothers. In fact, before her death, she was credited for her role as Cindy Rowan in the 1991 television film "In Broad Daylight," which also featured Jeremy in one of his earliest acting roles in which he credited only as Teenager 1. Jason's career, on the other hand, had taken off more significantly with the release of "The Man in the Moon," the 1991 coming-of-age drama that also starred Reese Witherspoon in her debut role.
Dedra died in 1992, before she could fully embark on her journey in entertainment or witness her brothers' careers peak. It didn't make Jeremy's childhood, which was already encumbered by his parents' divorce and constant shifting of homes, any easier. He spoke about his complicated past briefly during his appearance on VH1's "Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew" but the London family has by and large refrained from revealing too many details about the tragedy that struck them in the early '90s. In a rare public acknowledgment of the shared loss, their mother Debbie is said to have remarked during Jeremy's alleged drug-fueled abduction case in 2010: "I don't want to bury another child" (via TMZ).
He has a history of substance abuse
Jeremy London has faced up to a long struggle with substance use that has touched many aspects of his life — from his marriage to his work, and even his once-glowing public image. He pinned his problems down primarily to prescription pills, to which he was self-admittedly addicted for years. "Speaking as someone that was an addict six years ago — I went to rehab in 2009 because of painkillers — I understand it's nothing any one person can control besides the one that's doing that to themselves," he told People in 2015.
London's issues with drug addiction played out publicly due to some critical turning points in his life — the most publicized of which was the incident of his alleged kidnapping and enforced drug use (more on that in a bit). He also addressed his journey on the VH1 reality show "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew," which put details of his drug dependence on display for all to see. He revealed that he had "tried every other drug over the years" but things took a seriously severe turn when, owing to some injuries, he began depending on prescription drugs (via The Daily Beast).
He detailed to People how dangerously things escalated for him, saying, "My brain was chemically imbalanced and I became a lunatic." The road to sobriety was long for Jeremy, who briefly lost custody of his child and had to grapple with the reality of a broken marriage.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Jeremy London was allegedly held at gunpoint in a bizarre kidnapping incident
In 2010, Jeremy London's life took such a hard swerve that it was initially almost impossible to make sense of what actually happened. The actor came forward with outlandish-sounding claims that he had been abducted and forced to consume alcohol and drugs at gunpoint in California. Given Jeremy's self-admitted history of substance use and rehab support, many — including his own family — expressed skepticism over his account. "It's obviously confusing to everybody. I'm glad my brother is safe," his brother Jason London told ABC News, suggesting that the matter indicated Jeremy's need for treatment.
Notwithstanding the critical voices, Jeremy stood firm on his story about the terrifying 12-hour ordeal he suffered. He told police in Palm Springs that two men kidnapped him under the guise of trying to help him change a flat tire and strong-armed him into taking substances like ecstasy and meth. Jeremy's car was later recovered from a location identified as one of the alleged kidnappers' homes, with little information about how the actor actually managed to flee the situation.
Bizarre as it was, Jeremy's narrative was substantiated by the police, who sided with him and eventually arrested one Brandon Ray Adams in the case. Any sort of vindication Jeremy admitted to feeling was undercut by the supposed hit his life took following the incident. "The damage that has been done to my career, reputation and family is almost irreparable," he told People.
He shares a troubled relationship with his family
Jeremy London's familial life is fraught with tension — to the extent that the actor once sought a restraining order against them. This was around the time of his kidnapping ordeal in 2010, which prompted the London family — particularly his twin sibling and their mother — to reportedly cast doubts on his story. "He's been estranged from the family for a while. In the past, that's usually when there have been issues," Jason London had told ABC News, highlighting his brother's history of drug use.
Not long after the incident, Radar Online published a shocking report that revealed some disturbing texts purportedly sent from Jeremy's phone that gave a glimpse into the strained relationship he shared with his kin. "They're dead to me," Jeremy allegedly wrote a friend, in reference to his mother and Jason. He reserved some of his choicest words for his actor twin, for whom he wrote: "F**k him. I hope he dies."
While it may appear like the London brothers are among an exclusive club of celebrity siblings who can't stand each other, things are not all bad, if Jason is to be believed. "My brother and I definitely have both gone through our trials and tribulations," he revealed on the podcast "Uncommon Convos" in 2021. Despite their differences, they had stubbornness in common, which Jason said kept them growing through challenges.
His wife suffered a brain haemorrhage
Jeremy London's marriage to Melissa Cunningham was already on the rocks when she tragically suffered a brain hemorrhage. The medical emergency occurred just as the couple was making their appearance on "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" in 2010, each seeking their own recoveries from drug addiction. Cunningham, who had checked into rehab shortly before her estranged husband did, was "having a really hard time with withdrawal," a source revealed (via OK! Magazine). "After Jeremy checked in on Sunday, Melissa suffered the brain hemorrhage and was immediately taken to the hospital."
Despite the couple's marital issues, the "Kiss Me Again" star was right by his wife's side as she struggled with her health. After briefly being tended to in the hospital, Cunningham returned to the show, where London was seeking treatment under Dr. Drew Pinsky. "Jeremy remains her strongest supporter as she pursues sobriety under the care of the Center," a rep for the actor told People.
London's appearance on the show was tied to his own addiction to prescription pills and significantly, it was thought, to the kidnapping incident that had happened to him just a month prior. A huge reason behind him agreeing to the show, however, was the fact that his wife would also be on it seeking treatment. While London's words of encouragement gave the impression that the relationship between him and Cunningham was improving, the worst was unfortunately yet to come.
His love life has been unstable, to put it mildly
Weighed down by pressures of substance use, custody battles over their son Lyric, and alleged domestic violence, Jeremy London and Melissa Cunningham's marriage finally crumbled, with their divorce being finalized in 2014. The couple had been separated long before that, with the odd rumor about London's infidelity trickling down to the public.
In 2010, a Radar Online report quoted a friend and ex-colleague of London's, Samantha Prado, who came forward with the claim that the "Mallrats" actor had fallen for another woman outside his marriage. That relationship did not last and proved to be a breaking point for the actor. Unable to deal with the breakup, he allegedly relapsed into drugs. "He would describe her to me as the 'love of his life' ... he was obsessed," Prado said.
There were also whispers of a relationship between London and television presenter Rachel Uchitel, who gained notoriety in the press as Tiger Woods' mistress. London denied the rumors, claiming that it was his then-estranged wife who cooked up this story. "She likes to be in those stupid rag mags. She likes drama — she really thrives on it," he said about Cunningham, noting that his love for Uchitel was only brotherly (via The Daily Beast). Given the issues that plagued their dynamic, it was hardly a shocker when London and Cunningham divorced. The real bombshell was London marrying actor Juliet Reeves just days after his first marriage dissolved and welcoming a son with her just a couple days after that.
Jeremy London has been accused of domestic violence more than once
Jeremy London's rap sheet is far from clean when it comes to accusations of violent behavior. The first such complaint of its kind came to light in 2011, when London's then-wife Melissa Cunningham raised the alarm following an altercation with him over their child's custody. Burdened by issues that included substance addiction and domestic violence, the couple's marriage by then had all but disintegrated and they had filed for divorce, Radar Online reported. Cunningham approached the police, claiming Jeremy had assaulted her — a charge Jeremy denied. "I'd never lay a finger on a woman. And the only allegation is that I pulled her hair," he reportedly said (via Today).
That was apparently not all that happened. In court, it was revealed that London had also hit Cunningham multiple times on her head and that their son was present to witness the entire episode. It amounted to a misdemeanor charge of spousal battery that could have well translated into a prison sentence for London but was dismissed at the time. Accusations of domestic violence came back to haunt him in 2018, when he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his second wife, Juliet. While details of the arrest were largely withheld — described by London's rep as "an attempt to diffuse an emotionally-charged situation," per TMZ — a mugshot of the actor was released by authorities in Mississippi, showing the actor in a wildly disheveled state.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
The star power he enjoyed in the '90s has all but disappeared
Along with his brother Jason London, who was charting success in Hollywood, Jeremy had earned his place as a recognizable '90s pop culture fixture. But — as has happened with many erstwhile stars who blazed bright early in their careers before eventually falling off the map — Jeremy's meteoric prominence began whittling down as the century turned.
His one prominent appearance on "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew" in 2010 was only a bid to earn money and exonerate himself from the drug-addled public image that preceded him, Jeremy's text messages to a friend, obtained by Radar Online, claimed. Nevertheless, his appearance on the series did little to elevate Jeremy, whose acting credits showed an evident lack of titles to match his initial achievements. Everything he appeared in afterward — from films like "Don't Pass Me By" to "Last Man Club" — failed to make a mark, as did his film directorial debut, "The Devil's Dozen." Although Jeremy continued to act, he made better use of his time by indulging his cooking interests and running a drama school, his brother shared on the "Uncommon Convos" podcast. "I mean, it really is incredible. And I'm so impressed with that," Jason London gushed.
He has had to reckon with his friends' tragedies
Besides the tragedies of his own life, Jeremy London has had to face up to the difficult moments that burden those closest to him. The death of 18-year-old Victoria Siegel, the daughter of American business tycoons and Westgate Resorts owners David and Jackie Siegel, marked one such hurdle for the actor. He came to know the family during their joint appearance on the reality show "Celebrity Wife Swap." The Siegels gained prominence after starring in the 2012 documentary "The Queen of Versailles," which centered around their creation of one of the biggest homes in the country. So when their daughter died, it made headlines — and London had much to express, given that the incident hit close to home.
"I think she's been dealing with these demons for awhile," London told People, referring to reports that Victoria had died of an drug overdose. "Oftentimes people get out of rehab and they fall back into the same patterns and their body isn't prepared for it." The actor also rejected the speculation that Victoria's death had been intentional, pointing at the lack of "telltale signs anyone was suicidal." He spoke from experience, given his own personal struggles with addiction, and empathized with the circumstances the late teen would have faced. "I think there's an epidemic of prescription drug use in this country that seriously needs to be addressed. I see that everywhere and it kills me."