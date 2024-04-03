Iconic Celebrity Siblings Who Can't Stand Each Other

Families are all naturally complicated. It is part of human relationships to face and settle disagreements and differences in order to thrive together. Contrary to the idea of a harmonious home, some families just don't seem to fit in the mold — especially if you're part of a high-profile or Hollywood one.

The entertainment industry is a jungle, and having other family members tread the same path as you can mean your personal life is a must-watch for the public. Money, power, and influence often don't mix well with family ties, especially for celebrities. The rift between Julia Roberts and her brother Eric, the Jackson family's dispute over Michael Jackson's will, and Melania and Ivanka Trump's tense relationship are just a few examples. Even the British royal family fell into the trap of public feuds.

From legal actions to all-out family reality TV drama, here are five of the most epic celebrity family feuds.