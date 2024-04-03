Iconic Celebrity Siblings Who Can't Stand Each Other
Families are all naturally complicated. It is part of human relationships to face and settle disagreements and differences in order to thrive together. Contrary to the idea of a harmonious home, some families just don't seem to fit in the mold — especially if you're part of a high-profile or Hollywood one.
The entertainment industry is a jungle, and having other family members tread the same path as you can mean your personal life is a must-watch for the public. Money, power, and influence often don't mix well with family ties, especially for celebrities. The rift between Julia Roberts and her brother Eric, the Jackson family's dispute over Michael Jackson's will, and Melania and Ivanka Trump's tense relationship are just a few examples. Even the British royal family fell into the trap of public feuds.
From legal actions to all-out family reality TV drama, here are five of the most epic celebrity family feuds.
Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears
Since pop star Britney Spears' conservatorship began in 2008 (which was terminated in November 2021), loyal fans have questioned its terms and expressed concern for her well-being. In Britney's case, her appointed conservator is her father, James Parnell Spears. He was then in charge of the singer's decisions on health, finances, business deals, and personal life. This led the public to criticize the interests of her family, including that of her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.
When Britney filed to end her conservatorship in 2021, she expressed in a 24-minute testimony that she wanted to sue her family and share her story with the world instead of keeping it a secret that would benefit them. In an Instagram post, the "Toxic" singer also wrote, "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed my songs to remixes! My so-called support system hurt me deeply! This conservatorship killed my dreams."
When Jamie Lynn Spears released her 2022 memoir "Things I Should Have Said," Britney alleged that her sister was selling the book at her expense. Jamie Lynn responded by posting on social media that the book was about her own life. "I hate to burst my sister's bubble, but my book is not about her. I can't help that I was a Spears too and that some of my experiences involve my sister," she wrote.
Christopher Ciccone and Madonna
Christopher Ciccone has a best-selling tell-all book, "Life With My Sister Madonna" — which was something Madonna only learned about three weeks before the launch. "Call me," her (unreplied to) email to her brother read (via The Guardian). He chose not to heed her request. Ciccone, who is two years younger than the global pop star, was once the singer's dresser, home decorator, backup dancer, personal assistant, concert tour director, and art director.
The sibling rivalry began when Madonna didn't hire him as tour director for her Drowned World Tour — and she apparently didn't tell him. Things also became rocky between the two when Madonna married film director Guy Ritchie, who was critical of Ciccone's interior design work. "From the moment I found out that I wasn't doing Drowned World to her and Guy's wedding, everything became a bit of a blur, a dark, fairly negative period of time for me," Ciccone told The Guardian.
In his book, Ciccone criticized Madonna for allegedly underpaying and demeaning him, even commenting about her past partners: actor Sean Penn, former personal trainer Carlos Leon, and Ritchie. Authoring the biography was Ciccone's way of seeking recognition for his 20 years' worth of work, saying that he could have written something that revealed how "horrific" she actually is. Over the years, Madonna had accused him of theft while Ciccone had conspired how she blacklisted him in Hollywood, describing just how powerful the "Material Girl" singer is in the industry.
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian
If there's a celebrity family who knows what drama is all about, it's definitely the Kardashians. Even their own television series, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," lasted 20 whole seasons, airing from 2007 to 2021. This gave the world a preview into the high-profile lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, and Kendall, and their brother Rob. But, it seems that the two eldest sisters always get into major feuds with each other.
In Season 15 of their series, scheduling a family photo became an explosive fight. Kim told Kourtney that she was being "annoying" about the schedule and that she was the least exciting to look at. "Maybe if you had a business that you were passionate about, then you would know what it takes to run a f***ing business, but you don't. So don't even act like you know what I'm talking about," Kim said. There was also a time when Kim accused Kourtney of stealing her personal style.
It wasn't just all talk between Kim and Kourtney. Their sister banter escalated into a physical fight when the former pointed out again how Kourtney didn't work as hard as the others, to which Kourtney replied that she does work and that if she ever chooses to be a stay-at-home mom, it was fine too. Kourtney charged at Kim, and the two pushed at each other, throwing punches, kicks, and other physical blows.
Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas
Pop-rock boy band The Jonas Brothers was known for starring in Disney Channel's musical film "Camp Rock" and its sequel "Camp Rock 2." The members Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas also had a two-season original series in 2009 called "Jonas." The band, which was formed in 2005, has released four full-length albums — until they announced their split in 2013.
Prior to this news, the group canceled their tour due to a "deep rift within the band" and "big disagreement in musical direction," their spokesperson told People. The unanimous decision came after Nick expressed his concerns about the band's future. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, he mentioned it was more than just about creative differences. "I think a lot of people lost the appetite for what we were putting into the world. So, you know, we were putting up shows that weren't selling," Nick said.
It was also revealed that the brothers had complications that took too long to be addressed. When the split happened, Joe told Vanity Fair that he had to see a therapist and wasn't on speaking terms with his brothers. "I was pretty mad and confused because I was like, I've been putting so much time and effort into this for so long, and now I just have to stop and figure out what's next," Joe said. Ultimately, the bros must have patched things up as the band made a comeback in 2019.
Kelly and Aimée Osbourne
Another celebrity family that gave the world a peek into their lives is the Osbournes. Their reality TV show "The Osbournes," which aired from 2002 to 2005, featured Black Sabbath vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, his wife Sharon, and their children Kelly and Jack. But the Osbournes also have another daughter who refused to be part of the series — Aimée. She didn't want to participate in the show to protect her privacy. "For me, I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway, and ... I always really valued my privacy within that family," Aimée told People.
But do Kelly and Aimée share a sisterly bond despite the latter steering clear of the limelight? "I wouldn't say there is an ease between us," Aimee revealed to The Independent in 2015 when asked about her relationship with her siblings. "but there is an acceptance. Do we socialize? No."
Kelly also revealed that they have been estranged for a long time, saying that they're just really different and they don't understand each other. "We don't talk," Kelly said in an episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast. "We're just really different. She doesn't understand me, and I don't understand her."