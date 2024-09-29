A Look Back At The Assassination Attempts On Barack Obama

The following article contains mentions of gun violence and racism.

When Barack Obama became president, he transformed into one of the most powerful and recognizable people on the planet. And like presidents before him and those after him, he became a target for people with nefarious plans to cause him harm that were foiled by the U.S. Secret Service.

It was the assassination of President William McKinley in 1901 that first spurred the U.S. Secret Service to begin protecting the president, and that has expanded into a law enforcement agency with thousands of employees all working to keep the president (and other high ranking government officials) safe. They get to know their charges well — a former Secret Service agent confirmed what Michelle and Barack Obama were really like — and a lot of what they do happens behind the scenes. However, with the release of court records and from press reports, we've learned about a number of attempts and plots on Barack's life.

Barack wasn't even president when there was a foiled plot to kill him. Barack had been a senator, then Michelle had agreed to let him run for president, and he became the Democratic presidential nominee in June 2008. In October 2008, court records in Tennessee confirmed that two young men, reportedly connected to white supremacy movements, were working on a plan to attack dozens of Black people with their actions culminating in an assassination attempt on Barack as the last thing they did. "They didn't believe they would be able to do it, but that they would get killed trying," Jim Cavanaugh, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives field office in Nashville, said, according to PBS. Both men eventually involved in the plan pled guilty and served time in prison.

