Kate Middleton Drew Support From This Source During Cancer Treatment, According To Her Brother

In September 2024, Catherine, Princess of Wales told the world that she was done with her preventative chemotherapy treatments. She was honest about how difficult it had been for herself and her family and that she wasn't 100% yet. "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," Kate Middleton said in a video shared to her and William, Prince of Wales' Instagram page. She also mentioned that she would return to some royal work and added, "William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time."

Per an interview Kate's brother James Middleton did with Hello! later that month, Kate may have also gotten support from a four-legged friend: the family dog, Orla. Orla was the second dog gifted to Kate's family by James, after the late Lupo. Lupo was one of Ella's puppies — and Ella is the late dog James wrote about in his book "Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life." James has been vocal about how pets have positively impacted his mental health, and he mentioned that in his Hello! interview.

"I know how much the dogs, for me, have helped in taking your mind off something," James told the outlet. "So I'm certain that for them, Orla is doing her job in supporting her family."