Kate Middleton Drew Support From This Source During Cancer Treatment, According To Her Brother
In September 2024, Catherine, Princess of Wales told the world that she was done with her preventative chemotherapy treatments. She was honest about how difficult it had been for herself and her family and that she wasn't 100% yet. "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," Kate Middleton said in a video shared to her and William, Prince of Wales' Instagram page. She also mentioned that she would return to some royal work and added, "William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time."
Per an interview Kate's brother James Middleton did with Hello! later that month, Kate may have also gotten support from a four-legged friend: the family dog, Orla. Orla was the second dog gifted to Kate's family by James, after the late Lupo. Lupo was one of Ella's puppies — and Ella is the late dog James wrote about in his book "Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life." James has been vocal about how pets have positively impacted his mental health, and he mentioned that in his Hello! interview.
"I know how much the dogs, for me, have helped in taking your mind off something," James told the outlet. "So I'm certain that for them, Orla is doing her job in supporting her family."
Orla was a welcome addition to Kate and William's family
Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales' first family dog from James Middleton, Lupo, passed away in November 2020. They announced the sad news on Instagram, writing, "He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. – W & C." Two months later, in January 2021, an insider for the Daily Mail's The Mail on Sunday announced that, prior to Lupo's passing, Kate Middleton and William had adopted a new cocker spaniel puppy.
"The new puppy is adorable and the whole family are besotted," the source said. "They were devastated when Lupo passed away, as any dog owner will understand, but got the new puppy before he died. It was hoped that a younger dog would give Lupo some company and give him a little more life and energy." The outlet also reported that Lupo and Orla were related — Lupo's sister Luna, one of James' dogs, was Orla's mother. Orla made her Instagram debut with her siblings, mother, and James' other dogs in July 2020, but her name wasn't shared until May 2022 after Orla posed for some of Charlotte, Princess of Wales' 7th birthday pictures (via People).
In addition to possible help from sweet Orla, James has supported Kate throughout her cancer journey as well. James had a heartfelt message for Kate after her diagnosis. He took to Instagram with a throwback photo of the two of them and captioned it: "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too."