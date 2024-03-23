Kate Middleton's Brother Shares Heartfelt Message Amid Cancer Diagnosis

The latest health update on Catherine, Princess of Wales, drew support from near and far. More than 3 million people sent likes to the official Instagram announcement, plus hundreds of well-wishes in the comment section. President Biden sent a thoughtful message to the senior royal on X (formerly Twitter): "Jill and I join millions around the world in praying for your full recovery, Princess Kate." Buckingham Palace released touching words from King Charles III to Kate Middleton, stating His Majesty "is so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did" (per Daily Mail). The palace went on to say the king has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks," and that he and Queen Camilla "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."

But the sentiment that may have resounded most deeply with the princess was the one coming from her own younger brother. James Middleton shared a childhood photo of himself with Kate near a mountainside, saying simply, "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too." He added emojis of a mountain and a heart. The message got his followers right in the feels, with responses including: "This is the sweetest post I have seen since this entire madness about your sister's wellbeing started online! You are lucky to have one another! I am praying for her and all your family!"