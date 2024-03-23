Kate Middleton's Brother Shares Heartfelt Message Amid Cancer Diagnosis
The latest health update on Catherine, Princess of Wales, drew support from near and far. More than 3 million people sent likes to the official Instagram announcement, plus hundreds of well-wishes in the comment section. President Biden sent a thoughtful message to the senior royal on X (formerly Twitter): "Jill and I join millions around the world in praying for your full recovery, Princess Kate." Buckingham Palace released touching words from King Charles III to Kate Middleton, stating His Majesty "is so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did" (per Daily Mail). The palace went on to say the king has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks," and that he and Queen Camilla "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."
But the sentiment that may have resounded most deeply with the princess was the one coming from her own younger brother. James Middleton shared a childhood photo of himself with Kate near a mountainside, saying simply, "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too." He added emojis of a mountain and a heart. The message got his followers right in the feels, with responses including: "This is the sweetest post I have seen since this entire madness about your sister's wellbeing started online! You are lucky to have one another! I am praying for her and all your family!"
Kate was supportive of brother James in his time of need
The Middleton family is no stranger to health crises. James Middleton, the youngest of the three siblings, revealed in 2019 he'd been battling clinical depression for three years. Calling it "a cancer of the mind" in an essay he wrote for the Daily Mail, James described how he suffered from racing thoughts, an absence of emotions, and an overwhelming sense of despair. "I also felt misunderstood; a complete failure," James wrote. "I wouldn't wish the sense of worthlessness and desperation, the isolation and loneliness on my worst enemy."
Finally, after going on a solitary personal retreat, James realized he couldn't go through this struggle alone. Medication and psychiatric therapy helped put his life back on track. He was also diagnosed with ADHD, which helped him understand his lifelong difficulty with staying focused and finishing tasks. James and Kate Middleton share a special relationship, and he credits his oldest sister with helping raise awareness of mental illness through Heads Together, a U.K. mental health initiative she formed along with Princes William and Harry. "I want to speak out, and they are my motivation for doing so," James wrote.
In 2023, James wrote another essay about his health journey, this time for the Sunday Times (per People). Again, he cited the support of his family. "My sisters came to some of my therapy sessions. They've always been there during difficult times and they were at my side during the hardest of times as well," he said.
Some are waiting for Pippa to support her sister
James and Kate Middleton have a famous middle sister, and some social media pundits are wondering why Pippa Middleton hasn't released any public statements about her sister's health crisis. That's not to say Pippa hasn't reached out to Kate personally, but since she has no official Instagram or X account, there's no public record of her making a statement. Nor has any spokesperson given a message on her behalf.
Even more unfortunately, Pippa was spotted vacationing in St. Bart's with her husband and children in late February — right around the same time her sister began receiving chemotherapy treatments. It sparked a discussion on X, with sentiments like: "Maybe it was not the right time for Pippa Middleton to take a take a trip to St Barth with her family. She should have shown some sensitivity to [her sister's] illness."
This lack of a reaction to such major news seems poised to join the long list of Pippa Middleton's most controversial moments. It could even overshadow the to-do over her wedding to James Matthews, when she was reportedly reluctant to put Meghan Markle on the guest list. (Markle had just started dating Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and it was thought she might pull focus away from Pippa's big day.) One can only hope Pippa will come forward on a chat show with some news about her sister, or write an editorial for one of the tabloids. It may be her one chance to redeem her rep as one of the tight-knit Middleton sibs.