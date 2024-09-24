Telling Signs Jamie Foxx's Age-Gap Romance With Alyce Huckstepp Is Still On Amid Split Rumors
Jamie Foxx and his much younger girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, may not be calling it quits after all. It was first confirmed that the 56-year-old actor was dating 30-year-old Alyce Huckstepp in August 2023, via People. Over the course of the past six months, though, rumors have been swirling that the romance is petering out, with a source telling In Touch that "things are starting to fizzle on Jamie's end." Yet, a recent sighting of the pair may prove that there's no truth to the split rumors.
On September 23, 2024, Foxx and Huckstepp were photographed leaving Nobu Malibu side-by-side. This was the same restaurant where the pair was first spotted together over a year ago. Following their latest night out, Foxx reportedly drove Huckstepp away in his red Ferrari F8. The fact that the couple was dining out together at what seems to be one of their favorite restaurants is enough to have us doubting gossip about trouble in paradise. Yet, the timing of this outing is also important. It happened the day after Foxx brought Huckstepp as his date to his daughter, Corinne Foxx's, wedding. A date night the day after attending such an important family event together certainly doesn't sound like the behavior of a couple on the brink of a breakup.
Huckstepp has been there for Foxx during a tough year
Jamie Foxx has had a year of ups and downs. In April 2023, he had a stroke, after which his romance with Alyce Huckstepp reportedly got more serious. In March 2024, a source told In Touch that Huckstepp "was totally there for him when he got sick, and they got very close after that," noting, however, "She's still in the picture, and they see each other occasionally — but not to the same degree they were." The source explained that Foxx, whose upcoming film, "Back in Action," is set to premiere in January 2025, is focusing on work after his health struggles. "He's grateful to be alive — but he's preoccupied with getting his career on track," they said, adding, "It's odd to see him so sedate when he used to be such a womanizer. There's a part of Jamie that's sad about that, but he just can't do it anymore."
Interestingly, though, just a month later, a source told People that diving back into work hadn't gotten in the way of Foxx's relationship with Huckstepp. "Jamie still sees Alyce even though he is really busy working," they said. They added that "Alyce is a sweetie, a great girl" who "couldn't be nicer or more perfect for" Foxx. So, it seems that the pair is still going strong amidst the many exciting events in Foxx's life.