Telling Signs Jamie Foxx's Age-Gap Romance With Alyce Huckstepp Is Still On Amid Split Rumors

Jamie Foxx and his much younger girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, may not be calling it quits after all. It was first confirmed that the 56-year-old actor was dating 30-year-old Alyce Huckstepp in August 2023, via People. Over the course of the past six months, though, rumors have been swirling that the romance is petering out, with a source telling In Touch that "things are starting to fizzle on Jamie's end." Yet, a recent sighting of the pair may prove that there's no truth to the split rumors.

On September 23, 2024, Foxx and Huckstepp were photographed leaving Nobu Malibu side-by-side. This was the same restaurant where the pair was first spotted together over a year ago. Following their latest night out, Foxx reportedly drove Huckstepp away in his red Ferrari F8. The fact that the couple was dining out together at what seems to be one of their favorite restaurants is enough to have us doubting gossip about trouble in paradise. Yet, the timing of this outing is also important. It happened the day after Foxx brought Huckstepp as his date to his daughter, Corinne Foxx's, wedding. A date night the day after attending such an important family event together certainly doesn't sound like the behavior of a couple on the brink of a breakup.

