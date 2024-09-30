What We Know About Ty Pennington's Relationship With Andrea Bock Before He Met His Wife

HGTV's notorious bachelor Ty Pennington tied the knot! In November 2021, Pennington married his girlfriend Kellee Merrell after the couple got together in 2020. While his single status has been deleted from his bio, it's not the first time the home improvement star has been taken. Pennington had a serious long-term relationship with ex-girlfriend Andrea Bock in his early career, which ended after 13 years together.

Known for his work on "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" and "Trading Spaces," Pennington's TV career has brought him immense success. The industry actually introduced him to Bock in the 1990s when they were working on the same show together. Though it wasn't a happily ever after ending for those two after over a decade of being together, Pennington says they are still friends. Pennington's luck with finding love on set even introduced him to his wife many years ago (Pennington and Merrell first met in 2010 while Pennington was in Toronto shooting a TV show, and they stayed friends until 2020). Although Bock has never courted the spotlight, here's what we know about her romance with Pennington.

