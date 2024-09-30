Zach Bryan's Controversial Taylor Swift & Kanye West Tweet Opened Fans' Old Wounds

Zach Bryan may have learned his lesson — think before you tweet — when the country singer drew flack over a controversial post about Taylor Swift and Kanye West. On September 17, Bryan took to X, formerly Twitter, and seemingly compared the two artists. "eagles > chiefs, Kanye > Taylor, who's with me?" PopCrave shared a screenshot of the tweet from the singer's since-deactivated account. Naturally, the post prompted negative reactions from both Swift and West fans. "Literally anyone else > Zach Bryan," tweeted one X user in response, while another wrote, "If he could just keep his mouth shut except for singing life would be so easy."

In 2009, West infamously interrupted Swift's speech at the MTV Video Music Awards and declared Beyoncé as the rightful winner for Best Female Video. The Swift and West's feud intensified in the years that followed, with both artists using their music to take subtle jabs at one another. West released the eyebrow-raising song "Famous," featuring controversial lyrics like, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have s*x. Why? I made that b***h famous." (The song led to Swift's famous "Reputation" era.)

Although many years have passed, the controversial moment remains fresh, especially for solid Swifties. Now, they're voicing their dismay over Bryan. It's safe to say the "Hey Driver" singer will likely think twice before taking another shot at Swift or West.

