Taylor Swift's feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West hurt her more than we knew, and it seems like she might still be a bit salty about it. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Swift's marketing team shared a post about two new bonus tracks that were available, "thank You aimEe (Mean – Live from London) and The Prophecy (Long Story Short – Live from Lyon)." Notably, the letters "Y" and "E" are capitalized for the song title that had originally been styled "thanK you aIMee" when she first released it on the second volume of "The Tortured Poets Department." With the capitalization the first time, it seemed to be a direct reference to Kardashian. But now it seems to be a clear reference to Ye.

Advertisement

The changeup to the song title comes as Ye has released "Vultures 2," which hit number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart at the time of writing. Who kept him from the number one slot? That would be Swift with "The Tortured Poets Department." One might question if perhaps the song title change was a mistake or a coincidence? But since it's Swift, we're pretty sure it was intentional.