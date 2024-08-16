Taylor Swift Sets Her Sights On Real Villain With Subtle Change To Thank You aimEe
Taylor Swift's feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West hurt her more than we knew, and it seems like she might still be a bit salty about it. On X, formerly known as Twitter, Swift's marketing team shared a post about two new bonus tracks that were available, "thank You aimEe (Mean – Live from London) and The Prophecy (Long Story Short – Live from Lyon)." Notably, the letters "Y" and "E" are capitalized for the song title that had originally been styled "thanK you aIMee" when she first released it on the second volume of "The Tortured Poets Department." With the capitalization the first time, it seemed to be a direct reference to Kardashian. But now it seems to be a clear reference to Ye.
The changeup to the song title comes as Ye has released "Vultures 2," which hit number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart at the time of writing. Who kept him from the number one slot? That would be Swift with "The Tortured Poets Department." One might question if perhaps the song title change was a mistake or a coincidence? But since it's Swift, we're pretty sure it was intentional.
Taylor Swift still has bad blood with Kanye West
Taylor Swift also seems to have thrown shade at Kanye "Ye" West at a recent "Eras Tour" concert. The song "Lifestyle" on "Vultures 2" has a reference to Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce — in the first verse, L'il Wayne sings, "I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce." Ye's album came out on August 3, and on the same day, Swift wore a shirt that said "I bet you think about me" during the "Red" era of her concert. Social media users definitely noticed and didn't think the timing was accidental.
🚨| Taylor Swift's 22 shirt for the "Red" era at tonight's show! ❤️ #WarsawTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/kza2ajuHoM
— The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) August 3, 2024
"thank You aimEe" isn't on the main setlist for the Eras Tour, which Swift revamped after the release of "The Tortured Poets Department," and the fact that she mashed it up with "Mean" as a surprise song goes even farther to making it seem like it's about Kim Kardashian and Ye, whose feud with Swift hit a fever-pitch in 2016. The song is about someone who was bullied by the titular Aimee, but now they're better and stronger for it. Swift also seems to include a nod to North West in the song lyrics — North is Kardashian and Ye's eldest child. North was seen singing and dancing to "Shake It Off" by Swift in a TikTok in early 2023, and in "thank You aimEe," Swift sings "one day, your kid comes home singin' a song that only us two is gonna know is about you."