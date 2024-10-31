Donald & Melania's Odd Piano Pic Is Stranger Than Kimberly Guilfoyle & Gavin Newsom's Rug Photo
Former First Lady Melania Trump once posed atop a white grand piano with her husband, former President Donald Trump, but the photo raised several eyebrows for numerous reasons, including being tacky and classless. The odd photo even looks stranger than Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom's controversial rug photo from 2004. "At home with my husband," Melania captioned the post, which she shared on X, formerly Twitter, in 2013.
#FBF At home with my husband @realDonaldTrump ❤ #fashion pic.twitter.com/dmmPvOgovG
— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) May 3, 2013
Among the things that the social media users found odd were their serious facial expressions while looking at the camera. "Why so glum?" one asked. Some also noticed that Donald and Melania looked much younger in the picture. "Girl, that's a serious makeover on your hubby's face! How many pounds of makeup to make him look like his son?" another commented.
The snap also looked bizarre because of Melania's awkward pose atop the instrument and the gold-trimmed cornice in the background, which screamed ostentatiousness. The former first couple appeared to intentionally show off their lavish lifestyle, making them look distant and out of touch with ordinary people who struggle to make ends meet, which was an issue to some who saw the photo. "Gross. Flaunt much?" one X user wrote. Meanwhile, another commenter sarcastically added, "Finally a candidate who clearly understands everyday Americans!" A different photo featuring Guilfoyle and her ex-husband Newsom seemingly displaying their opulence also received a similar reaction from social media users.
Donald and Melania's Trump's piano photo vs. Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom's rug photo
Kimberly Guilfoyle is engaged to Donald Trump Jr. and is a solid supporter of his dad, Donald Trump. She was married to Gavin Newsom for five years, from 2001 to 2006. In 2004, the then-couple posed on a fancy rug for a Harper's Bazaar photoshoot. However, many were unimpressed, because the picture only reminded them of the couple's affluence; some even accused them of being pompous. The photograph resurfaced in 2023 amid rumors of Newsom planning to join the presidential race, causing people to question his reputation.
Never forget that Kimberly Guilfoyle and her then-husband Gavin Newsom posed on a rug for a Harper's Bazaar story calling them "The New Kennedys." pic.twitter.com/0QxMdNv4Bw
— Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) August 25, 2020
Both photos elicited the same response because it made the couples look completely out of touch, despite the fact that they are politicians and are expected to be of service to the public. These snaps highlighted the disconnect between them and the people they serve who are struggling economically, and worse, that looked like the intention behind the pictures in the first place.
More found Donald and Melania Trump's picture strange, with one writing, "How gauche! Money does not impart class or taste." The intense scrutiny aimed at the former first couple could be due to the fact that Donald once held the highest position in the country and there was no context behind their photo or why they did it. Meanwhile, Guilfoyle and Newsom were glammed up for a photoshoot, so at least they can point to that as an excuse.