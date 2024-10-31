Donald & Melania's Odd Piano Pic Is Stranger Than Kimberly Guilfoyle & Gavin Newsom's Rug Photo

Former First Lady Melania Trump once posed atop a white grand piano with her husband, former President Donald Trump, but the photo raised several eyebrows for numerous reasons, including being tacky and classless. The odd photo even looks stranger than Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom's controversial rug photo from 2004. "At home with my husband," Melania captioned the post, which she shared on X, formerly Twitter, in 2013.

Among the things that the social media users found odd were their serious facial expressions while looking at the camera. "Why so glum?" one asked. Some also noticed that Donald and Melania looked much younger in the picture. "Girl, that's a serious makeover on your hubby's face! How many pounds of makeup to make him look like his son?" another commented.

The snap also looked bizarre because of Melania's awkward pose atop the instrument and the gold-trimmed cornice in the background, which screamed ostentatiousness. The former first couple appeared to intentionally show off their lavish lifestyle, making them look distant and out of touch with ordinary people who struggle to make ends meet, which was an issue to some who saw the photo. "Gross. Flaunt much?" one X user wrote. Meanwhile, another commenter sarcastically added, "Finally a candidate who clearly understands everyday Americans!" A different photo featuring Guilfoyle and her ex-husband Newsom seemingly displaying their opulence also received a similar reaction from social media users.

