Kimberly Guilfoyle And Gavin Newsom's Rug Photo Controversy, Explained

Sweeping things under the rug gets more difficult when you're sprawled out on top of it, as Kimberly Guilfoyle and then-San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom learned the hard way. What started as a creative whim for Harper's Bazaar has now turned into an ornate, candelabra-framed skeleton bordering on the satirical in both political figures' closets.

Guilfoyle and Newsom's relationship began and ended within a matter of a decade, but that was plenty of time to agree to the fashion magazine's photoshoot that would come back to haunt Newsom as he continued his political career toward a possible presidency. (Considering Guilfoyle has been engaged to Donald Trump Jr. since 2020, her association with overt luxury is far less surprising than that of the Democratic governor.)

Never forget that Kimberly Guilfoyle and her then-husband Gavin Newsom posed on a rug for a Harper's Bazaar story calling them "The New Kennedys." pic.twitter.com/0QxMdNv4Bw — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) August 25, 2020

The photo in question was taken for a 2004 feature on the ex-First Couple of San Francisco. Guilfoyle and Newsom are pictured in evening wear, splayed out on an ornate rug in a Pacific Heights mansion with the San Francisco Bay idyllically framed behind them by a massive floor-to-ceiling window. It's a glamorous shot, to say the least — so, why has it become such a recurring issue for the former couple?

