Lauren Boebert's Shady Dig At Hunter Biden Doesn't Hide Her Cakey Makeup Fail In New Post

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert has taken to her Instagram story to poke fun at Hunter Biden. Unfortunately, her shade is backfiring (literally and figuratively). While the political personality may have aimed to make a joke about the president's son, the selfie she included has all eyes on her — and for all the wrong reasons.

Advertisement

On September 24, 2024, Boebert posted a photo of herself to Instagram as part of a dig at President Joe Biden's son, Hunter. The selfie shows Boebert posing in what appears to be a bathroom. She's puckering her lips, raising her eyebrow, and wearing a ton of cosmetics. It's hard to miss her dark eye makeup, massive fake eyelashes, and intensely drawn-on brows. She is also sporting a huge bump in her hair, very reminiscent of Snooki's signature hairstyle in Season 1 of "Jersey Shore." The hair bump in question was at the core of her joke. The image included the text, "Hunter's BUMP sends him to the moon. Mine allows my hair to defy gravity!" To make her post even stranger, she included the song "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" by Shania Twain. While Boebert clearly wanted her Instagram followers to laugh with her, her distracting hair and makeup with no context surely had more folks laughing at her and missing the point of her dig altogether.

Advertisement