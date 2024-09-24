Lauren Boebert's Shady Dig At Hunter Biden Doesn't Hide Her Cakey Makeup Fail In New Post
U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert has taken to her Instagram story to poke fun at Hunter Biden. Unfortunately, her shade is backfiring (literally and figuratively). While the political personality may have aimed to make a joke about the president's son, the selfie she included has all eyes on her — and for all the wrong reasons.
On September 24, 2024, Boebert posted a photo of herself to Instagram as part of a dig at President Joe Biden's son, Hunter. The selfie shows Boebert posing in what appears to be a bathroom. She's puckering her lips, raising her eyebrow, and wearing a ton of cosmetics. It's hard to miss her dark eye makeup, massive fake eyelashes, and intensely drawn-on brows. She is also sporting a huge bump in her hair, very reminiscent of Snooki's signature hairstyle in Season 1 of "Jersey Shore." The hair bump in question was at the core of her joke. The image included the text, "Hunter's BUMP sends him to the moon. Mine allows my hair to defy gravity!" To make her post even stranger, she included the song "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" by Shania Twain. While Boebert clearly wanted her Instagram followers to laugh with her, her distracting hair and makeup with no context surely had more folks laughing at her and missing the point of her dig altogether.
Boebert's joke about Hunter Biden's drug use fell flat
Lauren Boebert's strange Instagram post came just a few weeks after Hunter Biden pled guilty in his federal tax trial. At the core of the trial was Biden's past struggle with addiction. He dealt with a decades-long dependence on crack cocaine and has reportedly been sober since 2019. As a Republican political representative, it's no surprise that much of Boebert's recent social media activity has been in support of second-time presidential hopeful Donald Trump, who is in the thick of his 2024 presidential campaign. It does feel somewhat odd, however, to rope Hunter back into the conversation, since Joe Biden is no longer running against Trump. Nevertheless, Boebert was quick to turn her comically voluminous hair into a crack at Hunter's past drug use.
While it's unclear why Boebert was sporting such dramatic hair and makeup, this was far from the first time she has overdone it with cosmetics. Her heavy everyday makeup look makes her unrecognizable in throwback photos, and her makeup-free mugshot is one of the only times we've seen the politician looking fresh-faced. Still, her look in her most recent Instagram selfie makes her typical heavy makeup look seem light. And, this made it difficult for Boebert to pull off the joke she was attempting to deliver in what was, overall, a very strange Instagram story.