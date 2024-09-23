Lauren Boebert Is Unrecognizable In Controversial Throwback Pics From Her Days Before Politics
Another day, another Lauren Boebert controversy. The Colorado Representative is an expert at ruffling feathers, whether it's with her right-wing political views or her inappropriate outfit choices. A big part of Boebert's campaign focuses around family values, which is why it's surprising to see the mom of four look completely unrecognizable in throwback photos making the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Before she became involved in politics, it appears Boebert tried her hand at modeling and acting, and photos from her Explore Talent page spread like wildfire online. According to The Hill, her profile has been deleted, but the internet is forever thanks to the Wayback Machine archives.
We probably shouldn't pick Congresswomen from Explore Talent websites either 🙄 pic.twitter.com/b23L0LxgMQ
— Paige #🟦🟧Ex GOP 🌻🥥🌴🇺🇸🦅 (@ItWasACoup) July 15, 2021
The photos feature a smiling, blonde-haired Boebert wearing a lot of makeup. One snapshot shows her wearing a low-cut minidress and a pair of what look to be bedazzled high heels while sitting on a bed in a suggestive pose. It's not a family-friendly outfit.
Lauren Boebert denies the claim that is her in the photo
In that same article from The Hill, Lauren Boebert planned to sue a political action committee, the American Muckrakers PAC, for defamation. Included in the suit were the photos from Explore Talent that claimed they were of Boebert. Apparently, at least one of them is allegedly of Mellissa Carone, Rudy Giuliani's star witness who testified at the 2020 election fraud in Michigan. Proof was provided thanks to a web capture of Carone's Explore Talent page, which included the minidress photo. The Daily Mail also reported that the salacious photo in question was of Carone, not Boebert.
People on X were divided about if that really was Boebert or not. In a separate tweet, someone posted of that same scandalous photo with the caption, "'Do you know who I am?' Yes we do, you've made that perfectly clear," although people weren't convinced that was the congresswoman. " ... is that really her? I don't see the resemblance," one person wrote. Boebert's lawsuit should make it clear one way or another, presuming she actually goes through with it.