Lauren Boebert Is Unrecognizable In Controversial Throwback Pics From Her Days Before Politics

Another day, another Lauren Boebert controversy. The Colorado Representative is an expert at ruffling feathers, whether it's with her right-wing political views or her inappropriate outfit choices. A big part of Boebert's campaign focuses around family values, which is why it's surprising to see the mom of four look completely unrecognizable in throwback photos making the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Before she became involved in politics, it appears Boebert tried her hand at modeling and acting, and photos from her Explore Talent page spread like wildfire online. According to The Hill, her profile has been deleted, but the internet is forever thanks to the Wayback Machine archives.

We probably shouldn't pick Congresswomen from Explore Talent websites either 🙄 pic.twitter.com/b23L0LxgMQ — Paige #🟦🟧Ex GOP 🌻🥥🌴🇺🇸🦅 (@ItWasACoup) July 15, 2021

The photos feature a smiling, blonde-haired Boebert wearing a lot of makeup. One snapshot shows her wearing a low-cut minidress and a pair of what look to be bedazzled high heels while sitting on a bed in a suggestive pose. It's not a family-friendly outfit.

