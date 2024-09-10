Lauren Boebert's Makeup-Free Mugshot Is Worlds Away From Her Usual Look
Lauren Boebert has received plenty of negative feedback for her typical makeup look that consists of seemingly caked on foundation and harshly outlined brows. Still, the representative never seems to take the naysayers' advice, always sticking to her guns and never straying from her well-established beauty routine. It's clear that Boebert would rather not be seen by the world without her security blanket of makeup. Yet, one photo that has been circulating the internet for years shows the political figure going au naturel. It isn't a makeup-free selfie or a shot of her looking fresh-faced while out running an errand. Instead, this photo was taken at the Garfield County sheriff's office after her 2017 arrest.
Mugshot pic.twitter.com/N11PIVyHlC
— Ed Eldridge (@ed_eldridge) December 25, 2020
It seems Boebert has something in common with Donald Trump, her presidential candidate of choice: they both have famous mugshots. While Trump looked just as unnaturally orange as ever in his infamous post-arrest image, Boebert's look was very different from her typical full face of makeup. The mugshot, which was taken when Boebert was arrested for ditching her assigned court date after committing a traffic infraction, shows a softer, more natural-looking side of the Colorado congresswoman. Her real skin tone and texture are visible in place of her typically heavily contoured face. She even has thin eyebrows and natural-looking eyelashes, rather than her generously applied eyebrow pencil and bold false lashes.
Lauren Boebert claims to like her mugshot
For someone in the public eye who has a clear preference for always being done up like Lauren Boebert, it's easy to imagine that a makeup-free mugshot making the rounds online would send her into a tailspin. Yet, Boebert didn't seem embarrassed by the image; or at least, that's how she spins it. While campaigning in 2020, she addressed the photo and how she felt about it being public. "I didn't pay the ticket, but I got it paid. One hundred dollars," she said about the traffic violation that snowballed into her arrest, per Colorado Times Recorder. She notably added, "And I even got a pretty mugshot out of it."
While Boebert made a point to brag about her appearance in the mugshot, she did condemn folks for sharing it. "Now that mugshot is being blasted everywhere to try to vilify me, to make me look like Colorado's most wanted, while they are promoting defund-the-police organizations," she said. Whether Boebert actually liked the photo, or was simply trying to put a positive spin on the situation and appear unbothered, isn't clear. Yet, if Boebert does like the less made-up version of herself in this mugshot, then maybe a slightly more pared-down take on her over-the-top, everyday makeup look is in order.