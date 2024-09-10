Lauren Boebert's Makeup-Free Mugshot Is Worlds Away From Her Usual Look

For someone in the public eye who has a clear preference for always being done up like Lauren Boebert, it's easy to imagine that a makeup-free mugshot making the rounds online would send her into a tailspin. Yet, Boebert didn't seem embarrassed by the image; or at least, that's how she spins it. While campaigning in 2020, she addressed the photo and how she felt about it being public. "I didn't pay the ticket, but I got it paid. One hundred dollars," she said about the traffic violation that snowballed into her arrest, per Colorado Times Recorder. She notably added, "And I even got a pretty mugshot out of it."

Advertisement

While Boebert made a point to brag about her appearance in the mugshot, she did condemn folks for sharing it. "Now that mugshot is being blasted everywhere to try to vilify me, to make me look like Colorado's most wanted, while they are promoting defund-the-police organizations," she said. Whether Boebert actually liked the photo, or was simply trying to put a positive spin on the situation and appear unbothered, isn't clear. Yet, if Boebert does like the less made-up version of herself in this mugshot, then maybe a slightly more pared-down take on her over-the-top, everyday makeup look is in order.