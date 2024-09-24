Inside Tia Mowry & Tamera Mowry-Housley's Tumultuous Relationship Over The Years

If you grew up in the '90s, then you know all about "Sister, Sister" stars Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley. The real-life twins played sisters who were separated at birth and miraculously meet in their teens while shopping one day. Though their last names were changed for the series, the twins shared their real names with their characters. Fans of the show will recall Tia and Tamera continuously showcasing their close bond as not only sisters, but also friends. However, as time goes by and people grow up, sometimes things change.

In April 2024, Tia took to Instagram with the news that she'd be starring in her own reality show, "Tia Mowry: My Next Act." There was just one small problem: Tia had no idea. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tamera revealed that she "found out with the rest of the world," and wasn't told about the new show or even asked to be a part of it. "So I take that as, no!" Tamera said. "No, she's like, this is my story, and you know, I can only respect that."

In a preview for Tia's upcoming reality show, she speaks on her divorce from Cory Hardict and where she and Tamera currently stand, "Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce," she admitted (via WE Tv), "It's times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her, but that's just not where we are right now." While there's been no details or mentions of a falling out between the famous twins, it's obvious that things have changed since their teenage years when they seemed inseparable.

