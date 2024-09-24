Inside Tia Mowry & Tamera Mowry-Housley's Tumultuous Relationship Over The Years
If you grew up in the '90s, then you know all about "Sister, Sister" stars Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley. The real-life twins played sisters who were separated at birth and miraculously meet in their teens while shopping one day. Though their last names were changed for the series, the twins shared their real names with their characters. Fans of the show will recall Tia and Tamera continuously showcasing their close bond as not only sisters, but also friends. However, as time goes by and people grow up, sometimes things change.
In April 2024, Tia took to Instagram with the news that she'd be starring in her own reality show, "Tia Mowry: My Next Act." There was just one small problem: Tia had no idea. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tamera revealed that she "found out with the rest of the world," and wasn't told about the new show or even asked to be a part of it. "So I take that as, no!" Tamera said. "No, she's like, this is my story, and you know, I can only respect that."
In a preview for Tia's upcoming reality show, she speaks on her divorce from Cory Hardict and where she and Tamera currently stand, "Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce," she admitted (via WE Tv), "It's times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her, but that's just not where we are right now." While there's been no details or mentions of a falling out between the famous twins, it's obvious that things have changed since their teenage years when they seemed inseparable.
How fame affected their sisterhood
There have been plenty of documentaries and think pieces on child stars, and whether it's an appropriate environment for children to grow up in. Many of Tia and Tamera Mowry's peers who rose to fame around the same time turned into people that fans don't even recognize after poor decision making or having been taken advantage of. However, the Mowry twins have somehow managed to (mostly) stay on course.
According to E! News, Tia and Tamera, along with their parents and younger brother Tahj Mowry, moved to Los Angeles with big dreams. After their first commercial for Chrysler, the two were then discovered by a producer. At just 15-years-old, "Sister, Sister" premiered to the world and ran for six seasons, making the girls 21 when the show officially ended.
Tia went on to mention how the two literally grew up on "Sister, Sister", which is not unusual for child stars who led their own shows. Acting is a full time gig, and even with the laws in place to protect them, these kids become the main breadwinners of their households without anyone to talk with about it. Thankfully for Tia and Tamera though, they had each other to lean on when things got tough and the pressures of fame became too much. They had their "twin powers," which includes the ability to always know what the other is thinking, according to a 2014 interview with Larry King. Despite their twin connection, Tia and Tamera found themselves growing further apart to the point where Tia launched a new show without her own sister even knowing.