Naomi Watts' Relationship History Before Marrying Billy Crudup

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber spent 11 years together from 2005 to 2016. Watts and the "Ray Donovan" actor met while attending the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art's costume ball, and have since appeared in multiple films together, including "The Painted Veil," "Movie 43," and "Chuck."

Though their relationship lasted for over a decade, Watts and Schreiber never felt obligated to tie the knot. Watts told Easy Living Magazine in 2012 that she and Schreiber believed they did not need to be married to feel connected as a couple. "We just don't have that certificate, and that's okay with both of us," she said. "Maybe one day, we'll just wake up and go 'Hey, let's do this. And maybe not."

That day never came, though, and the couple eventually parted in 2016. However, as Watts told Net-a-Porter in 2019, they've stayed connected to provide stability for their children, Alexander "Sasha" Pete Schreiber and Samuel Kai Schreiber, as co-parents. "We've made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we're absolutely committed to that," she said. Watts has also shown support for Schreiber, who celebrated the birth of his daughter with his wife Taylor Nielsen on Instagram in 2023.

