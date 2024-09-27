Naomi Watts' Relationship History Before Marrying Billy Crudup
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup's paths were linked together long before the couple's spur of the moment wedding in 2023. In November 2009, Broadway World reported that the "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" and "Eat Pray Love" actors had both appeared in "The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway" benefit, and were later seen together during the after-party. The couple also co-starred in the 2017 Netflix series "Gypsy." But before, and during, these professional encounters, Watts was notably involved in two other high-profile relationships.
Following their work on "Gypsy" in fall 2016, Watts and Crudup were spotted holding hands months later by Page Six in 2017, though they didn't make their first red carpet appearance together until February 2022, according to People. In June 2023, Watts confirmed via Instagram the couple had married in a New York City courthouse, and on June 8, 2024, they hosted a more formal ceremony in Mexico City. In the midst of their blossoming marriage, memories of, and questions about, Watts' past A-list relationships might still linger in the public's mind. For answers, read on for a timeline of her relationship history.
Naomi Watts dated Liev Schreiber for 11 years
Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber spent 11 years together from 2005 to 2016. Watts and the "Ray Donovan" actor met while attending the annual Metropolitan Museum of Art's costume ball, and have since appeared in multiple films together, including "The Painted Veil," "Movie 43," and "Chuck."
Though their relationship lasted for over a decade, Watts and Schreiber never felt obligated to tie the knot. Watts told Easy Living Magazine in 2012 that she and Schreiber believed they did not need to be married to feel connected as a couple. "We just don't have that certificate, and that's okay with both of us," she said. "Maybe one day, we'll just wake up and go 'Hey, let's do this. And maybe not."
That day never came, though, and the couple eventually parted in 2016. However, as Watts told Net-a-Porter in 2019, they've stayed connected to provide stability for their children, Alexander "Sasha" Pete Schreiber and Samuel Kai Schreiber, as co-parents. "We've made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we're absolutely committed to that," she said. Watts has also shown support for Schreiber, who celebrated the birth of his daughter with his wife Taylor Nielsen on Instagram in 2023.
Naomi Watts had an on-again off-again relationship with Heath Ledger
Before she dated Liev Schreiber, Naomi Watts was with Heath Ledger for two years. After working together on the Australian film "Ned Kelly," Watts and the late "10 Things I Hate About You" star started dating in 2002. Watts told Parade in 2009 that she had been unfamiliar with Ledger's work before the production, and was drawn in by his performance. "It was just something deep in his eyes," she said. "You could look into them, and they would tell a thousand stories in one glance."
Watts and Ledger broke up amicably in 2003, citing their busy careers, but they remained friends, and later reconciled and appeared with each other at the 2004 Oscars and Screen Actors Guild awards. The couple permanently split later that year, reportedly as a result of Ledger's immaturity and his reluctance to marry and have children.
Watts and Ledger continued their friendship until the latter's death in 2008. On the ten-year anniversary of Ledger's death in 2018, Watts fondly remembered her former partner in an Instagram post. "Thinking about this beautiful soul today," she said. "10 years ago he left this world. He was a true original. Heart always on his sleeve, with the most powerful charisma, strength, humor and talent. I will never forget his gentle spirit."