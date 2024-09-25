11 Red Flags In Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher's Relationship

The following article contains references to sexual violence.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are one of those couples that fans actually love to love. The dynamic duo co-starred on "That '70s Show" during the late 1990s and early 2000s, and their chemistry as actors was palpable. In their respective roles of Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart, Kutcher and Kunis appeared to fall in and out of love over and over again — leading many viewers to yearn for them to get together for real. By 2012, fans got their wish, as Kunis and Kutcher embarked on an actual off-screen romance. Two years later, the pair welcomed their first child, and a year after that they tied the knot.

Advertisement

Interestingly, though, as the couple grew more serious, their onscreen relationship became deeper, as well. In 2021, they acted in a Super Bowl commercial for Cheetos, and in 2022, they made a guest appearance on the small screen spin-off, "That '90s Show." On both of these occasions, Kutcher and Kunis played an adorable onscreen couple, projecting the image that their relationship is perhaps just as idyllic in real life.

At the end of the day, however, acting is an expression of fiction — not a reflection of reality. And while Kunis and Kutcher may appear to be deeply in love on the small screen, their actual marriage is more complicated than that. Despite the couple's overwhelming popularity, there are plenty of red flags in their relationship.

Advertisement