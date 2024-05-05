Details About Ashton Kutcher And Demi Moore's Relationship And Why They Split

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher were first introduced at a dinner party in 2003, but sparks weren't flying right away. In fact, Kutcher seemed more interested in another dinner guest, as Moore explained during an interview on "Live with Regis and Kelly." "The first night I met him, he didn't have two words to say to me — he had a singular focus, and it was on somebody else," she revealed (via Daily Mail).

However, the actor eventually did get Kutcher's attention. When the two met again at a play, Moore was wearing what she referred to in Harper's Bazaar as "the dress that gets results." Moore's Proenza Schouler cocktail dress seemed to do the trick as she went on to say, "It was an effective evening. It was a life-changing evening."

According to Moore, the relationship began with intensity, as she described feeling an instant connection with Kutcher. "I knew it had the potential to be something special right away," she said. Kutcher echoed the sentiment in a 2006 interview with Parade, saying, "I could be totally comfortable on my first date with Demi. It was just there." He also gushed about their happy relationship, claiming they weren't a couple who fought. "We had one argument in the first three months of dating, and since then, we haven't had any," he shared (via CBS News).