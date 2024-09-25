Kate Middleton's Latest Meeting Is Surest Sign Yet She'll Be Back In The Spotlight Soon
Just a few short weeks after completing preventative chemotherapy treatments for cancer, it appears that Catherine, Princess of Wales, is ready to get back into the swing of things. Kate Middleton hosted a meeting at Windsor Castle on September 24, 2024, to discuss her annual Christmas carol service. According to the article, this was Middleton's second major meeting since completing her treatment, suggesting that she is moving ahead with gradually resuming her royal duties. The meeting was even listed in the official court circular for the day, as shared by The Times, and included other Royal Foundation members.
Seeing Middleton bouncing back from chemotherapy is heartwarming, but this confirmation that the Christmas service will go on is especially meaningful. Middleton hosted her first Christmas service at Westminster Abbey in 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a video shared by Harper's Bazaar, Middleton explained that her desire to host the event came from wanting to acknowledge the generosity and care people showed during the pandemic: "[I]t's about celebrating the goodwill, the acts of kindness, love, empathy, and compassion to help people come through these difficult times." Since then, the Christmas service has become a beloved tradition, featuring a balance of great musical performances and gratitude for those who serve their communities.
The Christmas service has been a cornerstone of Kate Middleton's royal projects
The 2021 service was undoubtedly a special part of Kate Middleton's first royal Christmas, but each year has brought its own new surprises and memorable moments. For example, the 2022 concert honored Queen Elizabeth II, who died just a few months before the event. In a video from the beginning of the event, Middleton paid tribute to the late monarch: "Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us" (via People). She then provided a touching suggestion: "Take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special."
In 2023, Middleton planned arguably her best surprise yet for the Christmas concert: performing in it herself. Middleton orchestrated a segment in which she could show off her piano skills by playing a classic holiday hit, "Last Christmas." The piano she chose for the occasion had a unique history of its own, having once been used by John Lennon to write the song "Imagine." Based on how well she seems to be reacclimating to life as a royal, we can't wait to see what Middleton has in store for this year's holiday festivities.