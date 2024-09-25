Kate Middleton's Latest Meeting Is Surest Sign Yet She'll Be Back In The Spotlight Soon

Just a few short weeks after completing preventative chemotherapy treatments for cancer, it appears that Catherine, Princess of Wales, is ready to get back into the swing of things. Kate Middleton hosted a meeting at Windsor Castle on September 24, 2024, to discuss her annual Christmas carol service. According to the article, this was Middleton's second major meeting since completing her treatment, suggesting that she is moving ahead with gradually resuming her royal duties. The meeting was even listed in the official court circular for the day, as shared by The Times, and included other Royal Foundation members.

Seeing Middleton bouncing back from chemotherapy is heartwarming, but this confirmation that the Christmas service will go on is especially meaningful. Middleton hosted her first Christmas service at Westminster Abbey in 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a video shared by Harper's Bazaar, Middleton explained that her desire to host the event came from wanting to acknowledge the generosity and care people showed during the pandemic: "[I]t's about celebrating the goodwill, the acts of kindness, love, empathy, and compassion to help people come through these difficult times." Since then, the Christmas service has become a beloved tradition, featuring a balance of great musical performances and gratitude for those who serve their communities.

