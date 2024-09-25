Biden Earns His The View Co-Host Seat With Shady Swat At Trump (Literally)

Although Joe Biden dropped out of the election in 2024, he didn't let that stop him from poking fun at his former opponent, Donald Trump. In a hilarious 2024 clip from "The View" shared on X, formerly Twitter, Biden earns his co-host seat with some very memorable shade. When Whoopi Goldberg describes Trump as "a bug, [who] just kept being there," Biden doesn't miss a beat and swats an imaginary insect on the desk in front of him. The studio audience erupts with laughter, and it's hard not to chuckle along with them.

Advertisement

However, this shady swat wasn't just for show; Biden genuinely felt superior to Trump in terms of his ability to win the election and let that confidence show through his humor. In another segment from the episode, Biden says: "I never fully believed the assertions that somehow there was this overwhelming reluctance of my running again ... I was confident. I would beat Trump." This appearance on "The View" is definitely memorable, but it's just one of many examples of Biden getting the last laugh. While Trump bullying Biden was a common occurrence during the president's brief 2024 run, Biden has gotten in plenty of his own digs over the years.