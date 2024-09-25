Prince Harry Gets Mistaken For William Online & We Know It Struck A Nerve

Several celebrities look so much alike that they get mistaken for someone else. While many times stars consider it a compliment, that's probably not what happened recently when Prince Harry was mistaken for his estranged older brother, Prince William.

Advertisement

Prince Harry swung by Kevin Costner's beachfront property on September 20 to attend the One805Live!'s Fall Charity concert, and while he was there, he complimented musician Richard Marx on his performance. Marx's wife, Daisy Fuentes, captured the moment with a snapshot of the two men talking, posting it to her Instagram story. Though the story has since expired, the New York Post captured a screenshot of it and unfortunately for Fuentes, she mistakenly tagged Prince William instead of Prince Harry.

It's a simple error, but we're sure it annoyed Prince Harry, assuming he was made aware of the post before it disappeared. While this is not the most tragic thing to happen to Prince Harry by a long shot, it comes at an awkward time. The brothers' relationship has been strained for years, and this could add fuel to the fire.

Advertisement