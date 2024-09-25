Prince Harry Gets Mistaken For William Online & We Know It Struck A Nerve
Several celebrities look so much alike that they get mistaken for someone else. While many times stars consider it a compliment, that's probably not what happened recently when Prince Harry was mistaken for his estranged older brother, Prince William.
Prince Harry swung by Kevin Costner's beachfront property on September 20 to attend the One805Live!'s Fall Charity concert, and while he was there, he complimented musician Richard Marx on his performance. Marx's wife, Daisy Fuentes, captured the moment with a snapshot of the two men talking, posting it to her Instagram story. Though the story has since expired, the New York Post captured a screenshot of it and unfortunately for Fuentes, she mistakenly tagged Prince William instead of Prince Harry.
It's a simple error, but we're sure it annoyed Prince Harry, assuming he was made aware of the post before it disappeared. While this is not the most tragic thing to happen to Prince Harry by a long shot, it comes at an awkward time. The brothers' relationship has been strained for years, and this could add fuel to the fire.
Fans couldn't stop laughing at the mix-up
People online cackled at the blunder, posting giddy responses on X, formerly Twitter. "Prince Harry suffers double humiliation as musician fails to recognize him before their wife confuses duke with William ... oh the burn," someone tweeted, adding several fire and laughing face emojis.
Another person felt like this was part of Harry's comeuppance for his rule-breaking past behavior: "BuahahahahhHahaha ... Harry gets mistaken for his brother Prince William? LMAO Just when you think this cannot get any better ... Karma is a beautiful thing," they wrote. A third person posted, "Harry being mistaken for his intelligent, relevant brother AGAIN... I'm sure Meghan's called out 'William!' instead of 'H!' at way worse moments..."
It's a safe bet that neither Prince Harry nor Prince William will publicly comment on the awkward switcheroo, but this will surely continue the drama between them for the foreseeable future.