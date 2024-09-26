Inside Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz's Reported Relationship Issues

From 2006 to 2021, Daniel Craig starred as the iconic secret agent James Bond in a series spanning five films. Despite landing the role of a lifetime, producer Barbara Broccoli told the "No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast" that Craig was initially reluctant to play Bond, citing the dramatic changes he thought it could have had on his life. His 15-year dedication to the role not only entailed regular shooting schedules, but also called for extra commitments including commercials and promotional gigs, a source told Closer in August 2024. The role also took a substantial toll on his body, the source said, both stemming from his intensive training regiment and the multiple injuries he endured while filming.

Advertisement

On top of that, another source attributed Craig's knack for partying as a contributing factor to his and Rachel Weisz's relationship woes. "And then there was all the drinking he did, that wasn't exactly conducive to a happy marriage," the source told Closer. Though his tendencies most likely don't hold a candle to his signature character's hypothetical drinking problem, the actor has openly proven his willingness to get wasted, having told the "Awards Chatter" podcast that he offered Sam Mendes the "Skyfall" directing job while drunk at Hugh Jackman's Christmas party, and even revealing on the "No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast" that he drank vodka martinis after learning he'd been cast as Bond.

Advertisement