Inside Daniel Craig & Rachel Weisz's Reported Relationship Issues
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz have always been notoriously secretive about their relationship. Since they started dating in 2011, the "Knives Out" and "The Favourite" stars have gone to great lengths to maintain their privacy, like marrying in secret six months after their relationship began. However, some rare insight into their relationship surfaced in September 2024 after a source discussed their marital problems with Closer. "Everyone knows they've had his issues, but things have calmed down enormously," the source said.
In a prior interview with More magazine for its December/January 2016 issue, Weisz discussed why she and Craig choose to keep their relationship private, citing a lack of obligation to share details about their lives, and also keeping Craig's high profile in mind. "He's just too famous, she said. "It would be a betrayal." You have to protect your marriage." However, his fame appears to have also contributed toward their marital strain.
Daniel Craig's lifestyle distracted him from their marriage
From 2006 to 2021, Daniel Craig starred as the iconic secret agent James Bond in a series spanning five films. Despite landing the role of a lifetime, producer Barbara Broccoli told the "No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast" that Craig was initially reluctant to play Bond, citing the dramatic changes he thought it could have had on his life. His 15-year dedication to the role not only entailed regular shooting schedules, but also called for extra commitments including commercials and promotional gigs, a source told Closer in August 2024. The role also took a substantial toll on his body, the source said, both stemming from his intensive training regiment and the multiple injuries he endured while filming.
On top of that, another source attributed Craig's knack for partying as a contributing factor to his and Rachel Weisz's relationship woes. "And then there was all the drinking he did, that wasn't exactly conducive to a happy marriage," the source told Closer. Though his tendencies most likely don't hold a candle to his signature character's hypothetical drinking problem, the actor has openly proven his willingness to get wasted, having told the "Awards Chatter" podcast that he offered Sam Mendes the "Skyfall" directing job while drunk at Hugh Jackman's Christmas party, and even revealing on the "No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast" that he drank vodka martinis after learning he'd been cast as Bond.
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz's relationship is mending
With Daniel Craig's Bond days behind him after playing the role one last time in 2021's "No Time to Die", he has reportedly dedicated more time toward focusing on his and Rachel Weisz's marriage. Thus, tensions seem to have simmered in their relationship, a source told Closer. "He admits that he wasn't the most attentive husband, but that's changed," the source said.
Meanwhile, Craig's acting game has kept strong through his involvement in smaller projects including his return as detective Benoit Blanc in the upcoming "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery," and his performance in Luca Guadagnino's "Queer" that Variety speculates could land Craig his first Oscar nom, an honor which could be attributed to Weisz's willingness to stay by her husband's side. "She's been there through thick and thin for him, and they couldn't be happier," the source said.