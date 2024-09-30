Inside Sarah Hyland's Relationship With Wells Adams
Sarah Hyland undoubtedly manifested the man of her dreams. Around 2016, the "Modern Family" star tuned into "Bachelor In Paradise" and "The Bachelorette" and her posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, made it abundantly clear that she had completely fallen for Wells Adams, one of the stars of both shows. A post from August 2017 caught Adams' eye, and his cheeky response confirmed that he was equally interested in Hyland. While speaking to Cosmopolitan in 2020, the actor shared that they quickly took their chat to the DMs and only grew closer afterward.
After the duo's first two dates, they faced a bit of a separation as Hyland had to get her second kidney transplant. However, the reality TV star ended up taking flights from his home city of Nashville to Los Angeles on the weekends so that Adams could support her through her recovery. This revelation is made even sweeter by the fact that the "Bachelorette" breakout was happy to meet with Hyland's family at the time despite only having gone on two dates with her thus far.
As the "Vampire Academy" actor informed SELF in 2018, her new beau kept in constant touch with her as she arrived at the hospital for her surgery and Facetimed her whenever he wasn't around in person. As Hyland thought back to all the pain that came after the procedure, she pointed out, "He's seen me at my worst. He was there through all of that." As Hyland mused, "I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that."
Sarah Hyland's Modern Family co-stars played a part in their engagement and marriage
Sarah Hyland made her relationship with Wells Adams official with a cutesy Instagram post in November 2017, and her new man immediately followed suit. As the happy couple's first anniversary rolled around in October 2018, Adams posted an Instagram pic of them hours before he asked Hyland to be his girlfriend. In the caption, he recalled how it all started with Hyland asking him when he would officially ask her to be in a relationship. The "Bachelor in Paradise" alum not only instantly asked her to be exclusive but also confessed, "I'm falling in love with you."
The "Satanic" star admitted that she didn't feel the same way, but a few minutes later, conceded that she loved him too. Hyland's relationship with Wells remained long-distance until he moved down to Los Angeles about a year later, and they moved in together. The reality star popped the question while they were on a beachy vacation in July 2019. In the ABC documentary, "A Modern Farewell," Hyland noted that her man got the green light from both her real-life parents and her "Modern Family" parents, Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell, before he proposed.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic squashed their nuptial plans, so they ended up having a chill day at a vineyard on their would-be wedding day in August 2020. After postponing their wedding twice, Hyland and Wells finally tied the knot on August 20, 2022, at Sunstone Winery in a ceremony officiated by her former co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
Sarah Hyland expected Wells Adams to show some emotion on their big day
Speaking to Us Weekly in September 2022, Wells Adams disclosed that Sarah Hyland had made it clear that she wanted to see him cry while she walked down the aisle in her gorgeous wedding dress. The reality star was incredibly daunted by the idea because he didn't have the acting skills required for fake crying. However, when the moment came, Adams realized he had no reason to be afraid since, "Luckily enough, I was crying like a baby when she turned the corner with her dad and then I was hugging her dad and I was crying with him, then reading the vows, I was crying and [...] she didn't really cry at all. And I was like, 'What the heck, what's going on!"
Of course, several of the actor's former "Modern Family" castmates, who attended their nuptials, may have also shed a tear or two. Still, the newlyweds appeared happy and well-rested in their Instagram honeymoon photos from October. Throughout their relationship, Hyland and Adams have established a tradition of dressing up in adorable couple's Halloween costumes, like the creative Taco Belle number from 2018.
For their first Halloween post-marriage, the celebrity couple honored Adams' last name by dressing up as Morticia and Gomez Addams. All these wonderful memories leave no doubt that he was a welcome break from all the men in Hyland's complex dating history.