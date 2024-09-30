Inside Sarah Hyland's Relationship With Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland undoubtedly manifested the man of her dreams. Around 2016, the "Modern Family" star tuned into "Bachelor In Paradise" and "The Bachelorette" and her posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, made it abundantly clear that she had completely fallen for Wells Adams, one of the stars of both shows. A post from August 2017 caught Adams' eye, and his cheeky response confirmed that he was equally interested in Hyland. While speaking to Cosmopolitan in 2020, the actor shared that they quickly took their chat to the DMs and only grew closer afterward.

Advertisement

After the duo's first two dates, they faced a bit of a separation as Hyland had to get her second kidney transplant. However, the reality TV star ended up taking flights from his home city of Nashville to Los Angeles on the weekends so that Adams could support her through her recovery. This revelation is made even sweeter by the fact that the "Bachelorette" breakout was happy to meet with Hyland's family at the time despite only having gone on two dates with her thus far.

As the "Vampire Academy" actor informed SELF in 2018, her new beau kept in constant touch with her as she arrived at the hospital for her surgery and Facetimed her whenever he wasn't around in person. As Hyland thought back to all the pain that came after the procedure, she pointed out, "He's seen me at my worst. He was there through all of that." As Hyland mused, "I think that's why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that."

Advertisement